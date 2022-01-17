Edelman Smithfield announces leadership shake-up
Iain Dey, managing director of Edelman Smithfield, is leaving to join Teneo as a senior managing director. He will be replaced by Andy Wilde, current chair of Edelman’s financial services offering globally.
