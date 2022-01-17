Golf venue group Topgolf tees up agency

Golf-themed hospitality operator Topgolf offers gaming, driving ranges, food and cocktails, music and events. It has 70 locations around the world, including the UK, US and Australia, attracting about 25 million people a year.

The business has three sites in the UK, in Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire. In March 2021 it was bought by publicly traded Callaway Golf, which has a market cap of £4.82bn.

Ready10, which was appointed following a competitive pitch, will provide creative support and digital PR, as well as working with celebrities and influencers via Topgolf’s Clubhouse VIP Programme.

“Topgolf is a hugely successful entertainment company in what’s an incredibly competitive market,” said Tom Stroud, associate director at Ready10.

“We’re very lucky to be able to take advantage of their existing interest from a range of influencers and help shape a proposition which ultimately helps them drive more footfall into their UK venues.”

Michael Hay, Topgolf’s regional marketing manager, said the company had been “impressed with the Ready10 team’s combination of technical SEO knowledge coupled with their creativity in the influencer space”.

Existing Ready10 clients include McDonald’s, Paddy Power, MoneySuperMarket and Flora.