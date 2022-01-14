Microsoft raids Google for newly created biz dev comms role

NEW YORK: Microsoft has tapped Google’s Leslie Pitterson as director of communications for business development, strategy and ventures in a newly created role.

She started at Microsoft on January 10 and is based in New York. Pitterson will lead the external and internal communications team supporting the corporate strategy team, Microsoft’s venture capital arm M12 and its strategic partners.

The move comes as Microsoft restructures its communications team to fold internal and external communications into each other, a spokesperson said.

Pitterson previously served as head of communications for Google’s $150 billion advertising business, leading PR and internal communications. Prior to that, she was VP of communications for Nielsen’s global digital business.

Microsoft has made big investments lately, recently announcing it would buy AT&T’s adtech unit Xandr, which has been on the market for more than a year. The deal would add another weapon to Microsoft’s advertising arsenal, which includes LinkedIn and search ads on Bing.

The tech giant also struck a global partnership deal with IBM spinoff IT infrastructure services company Kyndryl in November to accelerate digital transformation across industries. The partnership is intended to create incremental multibillion-dollar revenue opportunities for both companies.

Pitterson declined to comment on the new role. Google did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.