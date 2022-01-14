Omnicom Public Relations Group hires Michele Chase as chief people officer

NEW YORK: Omnicom Public Relations Group, a division of Omnicom Group, has named Michele Chase as its first chief people officer.

Chase started in the role this month and reports to OPRG CEO Chris Foster. In the role, Chase will have global responsibility for people engagement, experience and talent management. This scope includes human resources, culture, strategic workforce planning and development, talent acquisition and retention across OPRG’s network of 14 agencies and more than 6,300 people worldwide.

Omnicom’s PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications.

Additionally, Chase will work with leadership teams across the company’s agencies to drive a people strategy and will play a key role in “redefining the future of the workplace to ensure that the OPRG agencies are the destination for the best people,” a statement from the firm explained.

Most recently, Chase was global executive director at GroupM Worldwide. Previously, she held HR leadership positions at BCW and Teneo.

In November, OPRG hired Kiersten Zweibaum to the newly created role of global chief growth and marketing officer.

Last June, OPRG named Foster as CEO. At the time, interim CEO John Doolittle became chairman of OPRG. The group had been seeking a CEO since January 2020, when former chief executive Karen van Bergen departed that role to become dean of Omnicom University. DAS CEO Doolittle was named interim chief executive at that time.

Omnicom Group's PR firms delivered a 10.5% organic increase in revenue in Q3 to $359.4 million compared with the same period of 2020.