2022 Edelman Trust Barometer: Businesses are the most-trusted source of information

CHICAGO: Distrust has become the default global mindset as concerns of economic disparities, climate change and misinformation grow, according to this year’s Edelman Trust Barometer report, released Tuesday.

The report, which surveyed more than 36,000 people in 28 markets globally, found that trust declined across all institutions compared to May 2020. Only 61% of survey respondents said they trust businesses to do the right thing, followed by 59% trust in NGOs, 52% in government and 50% in media.

Comparatively, in May 2020, government was the most trusted source at 65%, followed by business (62%), NGOs (62%) and media (56%).

Meanwhile, the number of people who are more convinced they’re being lied to by societal leaders has grown. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they are convinced they are being purposely misled by journalists in an eight-point increase, 66% believe the same about government leaders (+9 points) and 63% say the same about business leaders (+7 points).

That trust gap widens between high income versus low income people, with high income individuals more likely to trust institutions by 15 points.

The disparities are best attributed to widening political chasms, increasing social fears and institutions' failure to make meaningful change in areas such as diversity, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and work-force reskilling, said Edelman CEO Richard Edelman.

“In none of the democracies do people believe they'll be better off in five years,” he said. “And [most of those people] think they're going to lose their job, either because of the pandemic or because of automation. But the opportunity for businesses here as the most trusted institution is substantial.”

While businesses are now the most trusted source of information, that trust is hyper local, with 77% of respondents trusting their own employer rather than general business, and 65% believing communication from their own employer rather than other sources. Eighty-one percent also believe that CEOs should be personally visible when discussing public policy with external stakeholders or work their company has done to benefit society.

That’s an opportunity and an obligation for businesses to put societal issues at the center of corporate strategy, Edelman said.

“There's this giant void left by the inability of the government,” he added. “We might think, historically, that the government would [be trusted to handle societal issues] but they're not, so business has got to step in.”

Data shows people rank NGOs and business as more competent and ethical than both the media and government. Those polled also said they want more, not less engagement from business on societal issues such as climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling, access to healthcare, trustworthy information and systemic injustice.

David Bersoff, SVP of global thought leadership at Edelman data and intelligence, noted, however, that business is “not necessarily the hero of the story” because of its questionable past, but that it is currently considered the “best [people have got] to fight the battles that aren’t being well-handled by the government.”

Thus, the danger lies in an over-reliance on businesses that is unsustainable, Edelman said.

“It just happens to be the last man standing who is competent, so what I worry about is the government coming in and hammering businesses with a lot of regulation,” he said. “Another risk is losing part of your coalition [from the people who think] a business has gone too far or is too ‘woke.’”

“But the greatest danger is doing nothing,” he continued.

As it stands, nearly one out of every two respondents view the government (48%) and media (46%) as divisive forces in society. Government leaders (42%) and journalists (46%) are the least trusted societal leaders, and concerns over fake news and false information being used as a weapon is now at an all-time high (76%).

As trust continues to erode, businesses and NGOs are seen as the strongest institutions to take a leadership role.