'There’s always an idea somewhere' – Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

I first worked with Wieden + Kennedy doing a Nike football magazine. Working in a big agency at such a young age was great experience, and working with the head of global marketing at Nike gave me a lot of confidence.

After that, I ran Haymarket’s military recruitment publication, Camouflage, which I had free reign over and also shadowed Paul Harpen (the then-creative director of Haymarket). In 2014 I moved to New York where I ran a team of six and looked over PRWeek and Campaign, among others.

Now, I’m the creative director at Pace Communications, a creative communications agency based in Hull, East Yorkshire, which has given me the opportunity to grow a new team and build on a dynamic young company that’s full of energy.

What has been your creative career highlight?

Winning awards for Camouflage – the APAs, PPAs, MDJAs – was a big career highlight. To be recognised for the work we had done, especially on a subject that isn’t particularly ‘popular’, was brilliant. Working with Publicis also gave me an insight into the advertising and agency world, rather than just the in-house publishing world.

...and lowlight?

I wouldn’t say it was a lowlight, but when I worked at Haymarket, we had this amazing idea for FIFA. It was a really ‘off the wall’-style magazine idea that could have gone far – something you wouldn’t expect – but they didn’t go for it and went for something a bit safer instead.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in), and why?

#NoHomeKit by Darkhorse for Shelter. The simplicity of the idea is its brilliance. Almost 100 football clubs took part by wearing their away kits for home matches on Boxing Day. It was such a strong visual message for highlighting homelessness and it got my family talking and taking notice – something I feel is impressive over the holiday period, when you are either bombarded with media or consciously avoiding it. It’s definitely a campaign that can grow and become a serious part of Shelter’s creative output.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

Or designer’s block! I always revisit my books for inspiration – such as Magnum Photography, architectural books, the artist Ed Ruscha, and designers like Carson. I dive into what’s happened in history but also keep abreast of what’s new in the art world, because it always trickles down into mainstream media. I often check out Pentagram, where I can gather some ideas and bring all my ideas together. It’ll always trigger something. There’s always an idea somewhere.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

This is the big question. What is PR today? It has definitely evolved over time and there’s a lot of crossover now between PR teams, advertising teams and design teams. One of my favourite examples of this collaboration is the 2017 Duracell Catalogue. It’s genius, and a product I always show each of our different teams at Pace to inspire them to work together to produce the best work for our clients. So, in a word: collaborate.