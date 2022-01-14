Government-owned research institute hands agency three-year PR contract

The National Physical Laboratory – part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) – has awarded the £144,000 contract to Spreckley after a tender process involving seven agencies.

Spreckley will work on media relations for the national metrology institute, which provides the UK’s primary scientific measurement standards to enable tech advances, from new antibiotics and more effective cancer treatments to secure quantum communications and superfast 5G mobile networks.

Founded in 1900 and based in Teddington, south-west London, NPL is a public corporation owned by BEIS. It employs more than 600 scientists and has regional bases across the UK, including at the University of Surrey, the University of Strathclyde, the University of Cambridge and the University of Huddersfield's 3M Buckley Innovation Centre.

In NPL’s latest partnership – announced last week by Chris Philp, minister for tech and the digital economy – it will support the development of a new artificial intelligence standards hub, led by the Alan Turing Institute.

Suzy Sanderson, head of marketing and communications at NPL, said: “There are many exciting opportunities in the pipeline which focus on the importance and application of measurement science, and we will work with Spreckley to announce these in due course.”

She added: “Spreckley stood out during the tender process, bringing innovative ideas and excitement around the opportunities for NPL to publicise our great scientific work.

“Together we're looking forward to inspiring and engaging industry, partners, government and the public in the world of measurement science in the digital age.”

The contract award marks the first time Spreckley has worked with NPL. The agency’s managing director, Richard Merrin, said the team was “absolutely delighted to have won the contract from NPL”.

“This was one of the most comprehensive and professional tendering processes we have been through in recent years, one that we engaged with wholeheartedly from the start,” he added.

“Work has already begun in raising its voice, demonstrating its undoubted knowledge, carving out a strong thought leadership position for the organisation and the experts within it.”

NPL has also awarded a £57,000 contract to DeHavilland Political Intelligence for policy monitoring services.