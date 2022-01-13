Robinhood comms head Elisabeth Diana exits after one month to join Deel

SAN FRANCISCO: After about a month as Robinhood’s communications leader, Elisabeth Diana has joined remote hiring company Deel as global head of comms.

Diana, who is reporting to Deel CEO Alex Bouaziz, joined the company in the newly created role in November. Her job covers media, executive engagement, policy, product and corporate comms.

Diana is building out Deel’s global comms team. She is overseeing two staffers, but added that Deel is hiring around the world and specifically seeking directors of Asia-Pacific and Latin America communications.

Diana said she is responsible for working with partnerships, sales, HR and marketing teams to tell the story of Deel “not only to generate more demand for customers to use the Deel platform, but also to tell the story of Deel and why it’s important in this day and age.”

“It is leveling the playing field when it comes to accessing talent,” Diana said. “I see it as the next wave of globalization of being able to get a job anywhere in the world.”

The mission of Deel, which was founded in 2019 and grew from four to 500 employees, is to make remote work more accessible for businesses worldwide. The company has more than 6,000 customers globally, with clients such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, messaging platform Intercom and ecommerce company Shopify. Deel’s platform offers payroll, human resources, compliance, perks, benefits and other capabilities among its services.

“With the acceleration of remote work and international hiring with the pandemic, we are seeing a lot of companies understand they can get talent in more places in the world,” said Diana.

Prior to joining Deel, Diana worked at Robinhood for a little over one month as VP of communications. A Robinhood representative declined to comment.

“Robinhood was a fantastic opportunity and I loved my time at Robinhood,” Diana said. “But I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work at Deel. It’s an earlier-stage company. The growth potential is tremendous. It is smaller.”

She added that Robinhood is searching for her replacement.

Robinhood VP of corporate relations and communications Josh Drobnyk also left the financial services company this month after a year in the role to join automotive payment and insurance company Caribou as VP of communications.

Robinhood went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in October 2021, months after it came under scrutiny after it restricted stock purchases of “meme stocks” due to the Reddit-driven trading frenzy around GameStop. The event led to nearly 100,000 one-star reviews on Apple’s App Store hours after Robinhood delisted the stock.

Before joining Robinhood in September, Diana led global communications and editorial for Instagram. Previously, she oversaw PR for Facebook's brand advertiser, small business and investor audiences. Diana has also worked at Publicis Groupe and Google.

In October, Deel raised $425 million in Series D funding, taking the total amount raised by the company to over $630 million. The latest funding round values the company at $5.5 billion.

Diana was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2016.