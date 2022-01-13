Pitch Update: PizzaExpress, Alton Towers, Pukka Herbs, Grace Foods and more

PizzaExpress has named The Academy as its consumer PR agency on a retained basis after a competitive pitch.

Alton Towers Resort has appointed Clarion Communications to help publicise new developments at the theme park in 2022, primarily the launch of CBeebies Land and CBeebies Land Hotel.



The World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition has hired Engine MHP to boost global awareness about bladder cancer until 2025.

Boutique bakery brand Bread Ahead has appointed consumer comms agency Hunter to build its presence in the UK and Middle East. The win is the first for Hunter's UK operation since the arrival of Daisy Pack from Citizen Relations as the managing director of its London office last autumn.

CircleLoop, the cloud-based phone system business, has appointed Hard Numbers as PR lead following a competitive pitch process.

Kaido has retained Words + Pixels to handle its b2b communications as it looks to expand its offering in 2022. The Birmingham-based platform works with organisations such as Google, HSBC and The Department of Health and Social Care to create meaningful connections among teams.

Pukka Herbs, the herbal tea specialist, has appointed The Fourth Angel as its global PR partner to amplify all above-the-line creative work, as well as telling the backstory of the Pukka brand, business and its product range.

Soup brand Re:Nourish has hired Wild Card after a competitive pitch process to shake up the soup category with a mix of “clever campaigns and ongoing brand storytelling”. The agency will also be responsible for the brand’s social media strategy and Instagram.

Grace Foods UK, the world's largest provider of Caribbean food and drink products, has hired Loudbird PR to support its ambitious growth plans. Grace brands include Nurishment, Encona, Dunn's River and Irie Eats.

Fashion label Deveaux New York has appointed Purple London to handle press and communications on brand profiling, events strategy and VIP and influencer opportunities.

The Guyana Tourism Authority has hired Lotus to lead its global digital marketing services following a competitive pitch process.