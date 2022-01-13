Movers & Shakers: Edelman, FGH, Citigate, FTI, APCO, Engine MHP, Blurred and more

Citigate Dewe Rogerson has hired former Hawthorn Advisors managing director Lorna Cobbett as its chief executive. Meanwhile, managing director Chris Barrie is departing the financial and corporate comms consultancy after 22 years for a senior corporate affairs role at Associated British Foods.

APCO Worldwide has appointed Daniella Lebor and Tom Short as deputy managing directors of the London office, alongside other senior promotions.

Mary Pollard has joined Edelman UK as executive director of sustainability, social impact and purpose from her former role as head of Portland's sustainability and purpose practice. Also joining Edelman UK as associate directors are former Nike purpose brand director Laura Huizenga and Luke Hopkins, previously associate director at Mind+Matter.

FTI Consulting has appointed Graham McMillan, formerly a principal in Teneo’s London arm and co-founder of comms agency Open Road, as a senior adviser in its Strategic Communications arm.

Strategic and creative consultancy Blurred has followed up a year of strong revenue growth with four new hires.

WA Communications has confirmed the appointment of Steve Richards, the political commentator, author and presenter, to its advisory board.

ING Media has hired Damian Wild – former editor-in-chief of property trade magazine EG – as managing director, as it restructures its top team.

Denis Simonneau has joined Finsbury Glover Hering's team in Paris as public affairs senior advisor. Previously, Simonneau worked for L’Oréal as senior vice-president in charge of institutional relations.

Ad agency McCann has hired Laura Lear from Speed Communications as PR and social managing partner and Melody Meacher-Jones from Lidl as head of social, reporting to Lear.

Rise at Seven has appointed former Reprise SEO director Tasha Amponsah-Antwito to lead its SEO team. She previously worked with fashion, beauty, and travel brands including Gucci and Ralph Lauren, and led the global SEO team for Lego.

We Are Social has made two senior promotions in its global and UK strategic offering.

Laura Schofield, former director of comms for private members' clubs group The Birley Clubs, has joined The Cast to help run the agency alongside founder Nick Rogers.

Max Wind-Cowie has joined Engine MHP’s public affairs team as a director from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he was a senior member of the energy and industrials team. He was previously an aide to the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, and held senior roles at think tanks Demos and ResPublica.

Ovid Health has made two senior hires. Katie Osborne, a former BBC journalist and director of communications at a life sciences company, will provide strategic advice. Meanwhile, Jack Fleming joins as a senior account manager from a policy role at the Royal College of GPs. In addition, Ovid has promoted Rachel Gonzaga, former comms director at GSK, to director.

Boldspace has appointed former WPP and L’Oréal executive Aivory Gaw to the new role of chief brand officer, to lead all brand, creative and advertising activity and teams. She joins Boldspace from WPP, where she was global business development director.

Launch has appointed former Eulogy and Grayling creative specialist Kevan Barber as associate director, insight and creative. In 2021, Launch added clients including Electrolux, Metro Bank, Hyundai and Australian Vintage Limited to its roster. The agency celebrates its 21st anniversary this year.

Stint, the student work app, has announced Harry Lang as its first chief marketing officer, to lead its ambitious growth plans going into 2022. He joins from Buzz Bingo, where he was marketing director, and previously held senior integrated marketing positions at some of the world’s biggest online betting and gaming operators.

Influencer.com has hired Suzanne Burrows as its chief financial officer, reporting to chief executive and co-founder Ben Jeffries. Burrows was most recently group CFO at UKTV and was responsible for all aspects of the Finance function. Prior to UKTV, Burrows held senior finance roles at the BBC.

C8 Consulting has appointed strategic communications specialist Andrew Darling as director. The agency said the business is on an aggressive growth trajectory, and the appointment of Darling, along with several other new hires, would be critical to its ambitious plans.

Blue Insight has appointed Hilary McMahon and Jon Stewart as senior advisors to provide consultancy in relation to marine and sustainability issues. McMahon has more than 20 years of experience in sustainability and the role of the private sector in solving the climate crisis. Stewart founded International Maritime Technology Consultants in 2005.

Brackendale Consulting has promoted Laura Shelley, previously PR and marketing director at Brackendale, to the role of chief operating officer, to support chief executive Fay Margo in the day-to-day running of the business. It also appointed Param Barodia as PR and marketing associate.

Skating Panda has hired Laila Sulaiman in the new role of client services director to lead strategic direction following what the strategy and comms consultancy said was a period of growth and new client wins.

Donna Lloyd has been made head of communications at the High Value Manufacturing Catapult. The Catapult is made up of seven manufacturing research centres and links up thousands of companies and scientists to commercialise the UK’s ideas and technologies.

The Corner Shop has hired Chris Boyd as senior publicist to work across its arts, culture and film clients. Boyd was previously at Organic, where he worked on film and TV campaigns for streamers MUBI, Shudder, YouTube Originals and Britbox.

Chloe Richardson has joined Explori as vice-president, senior corporate relations – an ambassador for the global events community, with responsibility for corporate event and exhibit programmes.