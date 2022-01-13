Ovo blunder shows cost of uncritical approach to content

It is not hard to understand what happened: content was churned out with minimal review, and an energy company telling people to use a blanket and hug their pet made the headlines during a winter of soaring energy bills and a mounting cost-of-living crisis.

For Ovo it was a PR catastrophe. The blog started trending, and before long the CEO was on TV apologising, saying someone "had a bad day". That may be true, but it flags a real issue where a lack of thought and oversight collides with the ‘content is king’ approach to communications that has prevailed since the advent of internet search engines.

High content quotas make mistakes inevitable. There’s an expected number of posts, and without any actual news, there’s only so much original material an energy company can generate. The key is catching things and questioning whether the content is appropriate.

Content has been pushed in the PR world for a long time now. Companies and agencies are hiring SEO experts who encourage as much traffic-driving content as possible. When searching ‘how to keep warm in winter’, a blog with Google keywords might make page one! Corporate LinkedIn pages are updated daily with blogs and posts on just about anything.

Quantity is at the top of communications agendas (it’s assumed that daily blogs are essential for a thriving business). Agencies specialising in content are popping up everywhere, with budgets to push content and SEO rising across sectors.

With a vast amount of content required, it’s little wonder things slip through the cracks. Junior team members are told to write, and companies may not have the capacity to thoroughly review.

Prior to an interview or a byline opportunity, employees will receive endless briefing notes and messaging documents. Owned channels need the same checks and balances. Content demand creates more opportunities for disasters.

Corporations put time and money into messaging and tone of voice. Agencies and in-house teams work to ensure that guidelines and strategies are in place. Posting endlessly defeats the point of this work entirely. Blog posts aren’t worthless, they can be a powerful tool for client engagement or developing corporate messaging. However, all communications, even if on owned channels, need to be thought through as part of the greater corporate strategy.

This might seem like a damning analysis for those of us who work in content-heavy roles. It shouldn’t be. Content is key – if written strategically. Companies should be asking themselves why they are posting, and how it plays into their larger corporate narrative and helps with business development goals.

With social media allowing missteps to go viral in minutes, companies need to treat their owned channels as they would their external ones. There’s no use in posting for the sake of it if the backlash can cause a PR disaster.

Tabitha Steemson is an account executive at Byfield Consultancy