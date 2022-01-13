Alton Towers hires PR agency for CBeebies Land launch

Clarion Communications, which won the Alton Towers Resort brief after a competitive pitch, will undertake a large-scale research project, alongside influencer and media engagement, for the launch of CBeebies Land and the CBeebies Land Hotel.

The WPP agency is the only PR firm working on consumer comms for the UK’s biggest theme part, which is part of the Merlin Entertainments group.

Sian Alcock, head of PR at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re delighted to have Clarion Communications on board. The team showed creativity, enthusiasm and a great knowledge of how to land their ideas in the media. We’re looking forward to getting started.”

Clarion chief executive Amanda Meyrick said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Alton Towers. Clarion’s wealth of experience within the travel and entertainment sector paired with Alton Towers Resort’s adventurous spirit makes for the perfect match. We’re looking forward to working together on a great campaign.”

The Academy had handled consumer PR for Alton Towers Resort since 2017. Agency chief executive Mitch Kaye said: “We won The Alton Towers account when the brand was in an extremely difficult moment, and we were proud to play a part in their recovery and win some awards for those efforts.

"With that objective achieved, it felt like the right time to stand aside and hand over the baton to a new agency. If they have as much fun partnering with an excellent client as we did, they are a lucky team.”