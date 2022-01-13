WA Communications hires political commentator Steve Richards

Steve Richards (pictured) will also deliver thought-leadership and media training.

He has written political columns for The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Financial Times and The Independent, and is a regular commentator on Sky and BBC.

“Steve is a hugely respected political figure and we’re delighted to welcome him,” said WA Communications managing director Dominic Church.

“He will bring unparalleled insight to our advisory board, both from a political and media standpoint. This unique blend of expertise is a perfect fit for WA.”

Richards said he had been “really impressed with WA’s strong growth and the expertise and commitment of its staff.

“At a time when politics is extraordinarily turbulent, I’m hugely looking forward to lending my experience and expertise to this dynamic and rapidly growing team.”

A public affairs specialist, WA Communications ranked sixth in the Public Affairs table from the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2021 project.