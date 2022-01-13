Creative Mentoring Project: mentees revealed

The project, which returns after a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry.

Successful applicants have been matched with one of our contingent of mentors – all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors – who will offer guidance through virtual and/or face-to-face meetings, on at least a quarterly basis.

The offer was open to UK-based PR professionals, agency-side or in-house, with a minimum of three years experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future, or otherwise want to improve their earned-media creative abilities. Entries opened in November 2021 and the year-long mentoring has now begun.

Nick Woods, co-founder of the Creative Mentoring Project and chief strategy/creative officer at Sunny Side Up, said: “We’re really pleased with this year’s group, particularly how many women we have as mentees and how well that bodes for the future. This coming year has plenty of creative opportunities in sight, but also, perhaps more than ever, has the need for creative sensitivities to be at their height. It therefore feels like an interesting time for these relationships to flourish.”

Jo Chappel, co-founder of the Creative Mentoring Project and divisional creative director at Fever/Unlimited, said: “We now have more women than men as mentees, which is just brilliant. When we started three years ago we struggled with diversity; mentors and mentees tended to be white, male and London-based. We’re now so pleased that both mentors and mentees are a much more diverse group, although there is still plenty of room for improvement. Big thanks to our mentors old and new, we couldn’t do this without you, and good luck to all our mentees, we hope you grow!”

Mentee/mentor pairings