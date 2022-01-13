Creative Mentoring Project: mentees revealed

The project, which returns after a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry.
Successful applicants have been matched with one of our contingent of mentors – all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors – who will offer guidance through virtual and/or face-to-face meetings, on at least a quarterly basis.
The offer was open to UK-based PR professionals, agency-side or in-house, with a minimum of three years experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future, or otherwise want to improve their earned-media creative abilities. Entries opened in November 2021 and the year-long mentoring has now begun.
Nick Woods, co-founder of the Creative Mentoring Project and chief strategy/creative officer at Sunny Side Up, said: “We’re really pleased with this year’s group, particularly how many women we have as mentees and how well that bodes for the future. This coming year has plenty of creative opportunities in sight, but also, perhaps more than ever, has the need for creative sensitivities to be at their height. It therefore feels like an interesting time for these relationships to flourish.”
Jo Chappel, co-founder of the Creative Mentoring Project and divisional creative director at Fever/Unlimited, said: “We now have more women than men as mentees, which is just brilliant. When we started three years ago we struggled with diversity; mentors and mentees tended to be white, male and London-based. We’re now so pleased that both mentors and mentees are a much more diverse group, although there is still plenty of room for improvement. Big thanks to our mentors old and new, we couldn’t do this without you, and good luck to all our mentees, we hope you grow!”
Mentee/mentor pairings
- Amy Ahmed-Dolphin, Whistle PR, will be mentored by Tom Rouse, Pitch Marketing Group
- Petra Anderson, BCW, will be mentored by Dan Glover, The Academy
- Harriet Atkinson, Good Relations, will be mentored by Lee Sanders, Frank
- Kylie Bawden, Finn Partners, will be mentored by Janelle Feliciano, The Romans
- Rachel Besenyei, European Climate Foundation, will be mentored by Nick Woods, Sunny Side Up
- Jacqueline Buckland, Eulogy, will be mentored by Louisa May Cooper, Edelman
- Shannen Bulley, Red, will be mentored by Ruby Quince, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Laoise Collins, Tourism New Zealand, will be mentored by Jo Chappel, Unlimited
- Lucy Dobson, Smoking Gun, will be mentored by Andy Garner, Grayling
- Ben Drinkwater, 3 Monkeys Zeno, will be mentored by Sam Corry, Taylor Herring
- Lydia Eden, Speed, will be mentored by James Gordon-MacIntosh, Hope&Glory
- Tara Greenman-Sparrow, Speed, will be mentored by Pete Way, BCW
- Dana Hanna, Ready 10, will be mentored by Indy Selvarajah, Ketchum
- Liv Harry, Nelson Bostock, will be mentored by Ellie Tuck, FleishmanHillard
- Claudia Hockey, Fever, will be mentored by Lotte Jones, Freuds
- Jamal Johnson, FleishmanHillard, will be mentored by Andrew Soar, Ogilvy
- Daisy Long, Pangolin PR, and TJ Jordan, FleishmanHillard, will be mentored by Stuart Yeardsley, Three Monkeys Zeno
- Olivia Mushigo, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker, will be mentored by Gavin Lewis, One Green Bean
- Lola Onasanya, John Doe, will be mentored by Emily Gosen, Ketchum
- Yla O'Riordan, Fever, will be mentored by Kim Allain, MSL
- Gemma Ratton, Sky, will be mentored by Alice McRoe, Grayling
- Marianna Smyth, Speed, will be mentored by Joe Mackay-Sinclair, The Romans
- Gabie Speed, freelance, will be mentored by Sarah Firth, Speed
- Ed Strang, Deliberate PR, will be mentored by Pete Mountstevens, Taylor Herring
- Megan Sutherland, BBFC, will be mentored by Will Holloway, Fever
- Niyat Tesfamariam, Pangolin PR, will be mentored by Rachel O'Malley, FleishmanHillard
- Iona Townsley, NEOMAM Studios, will be mentored by James Shirley, Chaos
- Jacquelyn Whyte, Muckle Media, will be mentored by Pam Scobie, John Doe Group
- Winsome Wild, Smart, will be mentored by Ollie Edwards, Good Relations
- Isobel Wilson, PGONE, will be mentored by Henry Warrington, Third City