BT hires former Brands2Life managing director amid corporate affairs shake-up

Armand David who replaces Anna Epps, joins BT Digital, the technology unit BT launched in April 2021 to focus on its digital progress, on 18 January. He will report to group corporate affairs director Ed Petter and chief digital and innovation officer Harmeen Mehta.

Brands2Life veteran David, who was at the agency for more than 17 years, has previously worked with clients including Google, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Dell.

“The Digital division is critical to the future of BT, and I’m delighted to welcome such an experienced communicator to the team,” said Petter.

“We are undergoing one of the biggest strategic shifts in the way we engage with our customers and other communities, and Armand’s arrival further bolsters both the Digital leadership team and my own.”

David said BT is at a “key juncture in delivering its broader transformation strategy, and I’m excited by the opportunity to work with the team to help make it a reality”.

Epps (pictured, below), who has led on corporate affairs for Digital since it was created, will now step up to a combined role as BT Group's corporate internal communications director and corporate affairs director for its Networks business.

“Anna has a phenomenal understanding of our business and holds fantastic relationships throughout BT,” said Petter.

“She’s ideally suited to take on this new role and help bring our colleagues along the journey we’re taking as a business in the months and years ahead.”