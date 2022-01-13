Blurred hires four as revenue soars 73 per cent

Joining Blurred are Charlotte Higgo, as a consulting director, who arrives from APCO Worldwide, where she was a director. She specialises in sustainability-related issues and public policy.

Cathal Wogan – a former PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 honouree – will also join the management team as a consulting director. He has been an independent consultant for two years, working with law firm PGMBM, notably on corporate wrongdoing.

Blurred has also hired two junior consultants: Yashvee Kalia, who has experience in governance, policy and public affairs; and Nathalie Diepstaten, who joins following internship stints at Lloyds Banking Group, Apella Advisors and Blurred.

“With these key hires we’re not only building out our top team, but also nurturing new talent that can grow with us,” said Blurred chief executive Nik Govier.

The agency grew fee income 73 per cent in 2021 to £2.84m. Current clients include Coca-Cola and Associated British Foods.

Govier also highlighted Blurred’s progress toward targets on ethnicity and gender, saying: "Thirty-one per cent of our core team is from an ethnic minority background, with 16 per cent in senior roles, and 67 per cent are female, with 68 per cent in senior roles.

“Hiring and developing people from diverse backgrounds is not only the right thing to do, but is also vital if we’re going to truly realise Blurred’s potential. The Blurred team is proudly diverse in terms of ethnicity, neurodiversity, gender, sexual orientation, age, religious belief, national origin and socio-economic background.”

Former Unity co-founder Govier launched Blurred in 2018 with an aim of breaking down the distinction between corporate and consumer comms. Last year promoted Rachel Minty, making her its first managing director.