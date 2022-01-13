12 UK PR agencies to watch in 2022

This is not a particular endorsement of the agencies mentioned, but rather a list of those we think have an interesting story and are likely to make an impact this year. They are listed alphabetically and we've chosen only one agency per holding company. We've also not included agencies that appeared in the 2021 list (with one exception).

Brunswick

Choosing the UK's biggest comms consultancy (as of 2020, anyway) in our list of 'agencies to watch' may seem too obvious, but Brunswick has undergone some significant changes in recent months that suggest an interesting period ahead.

There's the new UK leadership, with Tom Burns and Meaghan Ramsey (pictured, below) promoted to managing partners and co-leads of its London office. The agency's incumbent London head, Simon Sporborg, who was UK managing partner for seven years, took a new role as senior partner focused on client advisory.

There's the new investment – the first outside investment in Brunswick's 34-year history – after the group agreed to sell a 10.7 per cent stake to US private equity firm BDT Capital Partners.

There's the move to integrate more closely with MerchantCantos, its subsidiary creative comms agency, which Brunswick said reflects the "increasing demand from clients for integrated strategic advisory and creative capability".

In addition, Brunswick, like its rivals, has been bolstering its talent base, with a raft of senior appointments – not least in sustainability. Dan Lambeth, former executive director of sustainability at JP Morgan, now oversees ESG; and Alex Burnett, who led Shell's purpose-led company strategy and associated comms plan, is a new partner with a particular focus on climate. Other hires have included Teneo’s former public affairs co-lead, Jess Frost, who now has a public affairs and crisis comms remit; and ex-Economist technology and business editor Tamzin Booth, who advises clients in the TMT (technology, media and telecoms) sector.

Edelman

The world’s biggest PR agency, and often at the top of the UK Top 150 rankings, too, Edelman is naturally an agency we watch closely.

Nevertheless, the past 12 months has brought some fresh challenges to this industry-defining business.

After many years of focusing on communications marketing, post-pandemic it feels that the bigger growth is now coming from corporate advisory work, where Edelman faces serious competition from fast-scaling global networks such as WPP, Teneo and Brunswick.

At the EMEA/UK level, regional chief executive Ed Williams appears to be focusing on more EMEA integration and has installed Ruth Warder (brand) and Hugh Taggart (corporate) – both pictured below – as co-CEOs for the UK business.

Globally, Edelman has faced some serious reputational challenges after, last autumn, being targeted by climate-change activists – including celebrities – for having clients such as Exxon and Shell on its books.

As we write, Edelman is working to establish its credentials as an ethical organisation and a force for good in the world – a badge that global chief executive Richard Edelman has always wanted to wear with pride.

Engine MHP+Mischief

What exactly is Engine Group? The marcomms firm, owned by private equity group Lake Capital since 2014, has been shifting its form over recent years – not least in the PR business, with the ever-closer integration of consumer shop Mischief with MHP. Last year brought more change, with the departure of chief executive Jim Moffatt and the decision by its owner to hoist the 'for sale' sign.

A break-up is reportedly likely for the group, which operates three divisions focused on advertising, digital and PR. Could the latter – AKA Engine MHP+Mischief – find a new home at a different marcomms company? Could another private equity group pounce on the PR entity, perhaps backing a management buy-out? Engine MHP+Mischief has been strengthening its senior teams in recent months with appointments across specialisms, from capital markets to creative content, health and brand and reputation.

The agency was also given a lift last year after picking up five awards at the PRWeek UK Awards for its work on the stunning ‘Long Live the Prince’ campaign for the Kiyan Prince Foundation (below).

This year could be even more eventful.

Finsbury Glover Hering

We had FGH as one of our agencies to watch in 2021 as well, but it remains a tumultuous period for WPP’s financial, corporate and public affairs giant.

It is already a year since the UK’s Finsbury, US Glover Park Group and Germany’s Hering Schuppener completed their merger to form a global financial and strategic comms powerhouse.

During this period FGH has added former US rival Sard Verbinnen to its ranks. The merger with the latter should be completed imminently and we expect a complete rebrand of the now 1,000-advisor corporate behemoth, which should bill in excess of $350m this year across 25 offices.

With so many mergers there are a lot of big beasts in this continually restructuring organisation – not least Finsbury founder Roland Rudd and FGH’s Carter Eskew, plus the Sard Verbinnen bosses and WPP supremo Mark Read.

Expect some serious jostling for position both internally and in the currently buoyant world of corporate comms consultancy. (Pictured below, clockwise from top left: Roland Rudd, Alexander Geiser, Carter Eskew, Paul Verbinnen and George Sard.)

Lansons

A strategic comms mainstay for more than 32 years, Lansons entered a new era at the end of 2021.

Co-founder Tony Langham stepped down as chief executive after nearly three decades at the helm, to be replaced by former Teneo UK boss Gordon Tempest-Hay, who became a “significant” shareholder.

Langham and fellow co-founder Clare Parsons – who were inducted into the PRWeek UK Hall of Fame in October – will spend the coming weeks and months adjusting to their new roles at London firm; Langham is now executive chair and Parsons non-executive director.

How the agency, which is known for its enlightened workplace policies, evolves under the new leadership structure will be a key issue.

Meanwhile, its New York business Lansons Intermarket also welcomed new leadership in 2021 with the appointment of former Prosek Partners managing director Josh Passman as chief executive. Passman succeeded the leadership team of founders the late Matt Zachowski (chief executive) and Martin Mosbacher (president). (Pictured below are Clare Parsons and Tony Langham toasting their entry to the PRWeek UK Hall of Fame.)

Luchford

One of the many agencies to watch in the fast-evolving sector of luxury PR – and historically one of the UK’s biggest.

But while Luchford still appeared in the UK’s Top 100 agency rankings in 2021, it only just made it following a dramatic (53 per cent) decline in 2020 annual revenues.

We will soon see how Kelly Luchford’s eponymous consultancy fared through 2021, but there are rumours of another difficult year.

To some extent, Luchford (pictured, below) is a victim of its own success, with many successful alumni going on to set up interesting rival operations, such as property-lifestyle specialists Henrietta Harwood-Smith and Tania Thomas with Maison Communications, and former Luchford managing director Charlotte Heath-Bullock with Cultural Communications.

Luchford retains some prestigious clients, ranging from property to clubs and restaurants, but this will be a crucial 12 months with, hopefully, a reopened London economy, but also some fierce competition in the luxury lifestyle space.

Mind+Matter

One healthcare agency to watch in 2022 will be Mind+Matter. Formed a year ago by Ashfield Health, the agency is the result of bringing together the creative comms powerhouse Pegasus with its sister agencies Ashfield Digital and Creative and Cambridge Biomarketing.

The merger propelled the new entity into the top spot in the 2021 PRWeek healthcare rankings of the UK's largest PR agencies by revenue.

But it’s not just about revenue rankings, and it’s hard not to expect great things from the former Pegasus team that brought us the award-winning suicide-prevention campaign ‘Small Talk Saves Lives’.

Mind+Matter applies a science-led methodology, co-created with the Centre for Behaviour Change at University College London, to inform the thinking behind its work – which is a crucial component for any health and public sector campaign.

Since its formation, the agency has not only been making senior hires but devising new campaigns on typically difficult subjects, including the falling uptake of cervical screening tests by younger women.

Watch this space for more agenda-setting work in the health space from this taboo-busting agency. (Pictured, below: global president Ben Beckley and UK managing director Corrina Safeio.)

Ogilvy PR

Change was very much afoot at Ogilvy PR in 2021. Matt Buchanan, who previously led the agency in the UK, was appointed to the new post of global head of consumer PR. Later, managing partner Nicola Dodd (pictured, below) was named UK managing director.

Trusted lieutenants Jane Fearnley and Toby Conlon were promoted to head of consumer PR and head of corporate PR, respectively, while Charlie Coney, formerly of Golin, joined as creative strategy officer UK and EMEA (all were new positions).

The UK business feels like it had a reboot in 2021, and the management team will be eager for some major new clients. Could its recent win of Mondelēz brand Cadbury's PR account, which had been held by Golin for nine years and is rumoured to be worth in the high six figures, point to what's ahead this year?

Incidentally, Ogilvy PR seems increasingly comfortable at using that moniker again, despite the name officially disappearing when the parent brand – with its famous advertising roots – united as one entity in 2018.

Rise at Seven

The business model for Rise at Seven, which combines creative comms with SEO, was devised as part of co-founder Carrie Rose's audition for The Apprentice. Rose (pictured, below) never appeared on the TV show, but her firm has reported the kind of growth in its two-and-a-half years of existence that would make Lord Sugar proud.

Based in Sheffield, Rise at Seven now boasts a workforce of more than 100 and additional offices in London, Manchester and – as of April 2022, if all goes to plan – New York.

The agency picked up an eye-opening transatlantic digital PR brief last year from online fashion brands Boohoo and BoohooMAN.

PrettyLittleThings, Odeon, Game and Interflora are among the other well-known names on its client roster. This week Rise at Seven announced the appointment of former Reprise SEO director Tasha Amponsah-Antwito – who has worked with the likes of Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Lego – to lead its SEO team.

Can Rise at Seven continue the growth trajectory in 2022? How will the agency cope with operating in New York, a market that has proven challenging for several UK firms in the past? And what are the wider lessons from Rise at Seven's success for marcomms and brand communications in general?

Taylor Herring

Taylor Herring was selected as one of PRWeek’s Agencies of the Decade two years ago and continues to haul in the accolades, with a dominant number of wins at the PRWeek UK Awards 2021.

There is little doubt that it remains the elite among the UK’s consumer PR agencies in terms of its creative thinking and work for brands.

Last year brought a big change for the famous boutique, however, after partners James Herring, Cath Taylor and Pete Mountstevens decided to sell the agency to marketing services group Publicis – a deal that PRWeek exclusively revealed last April.

So far, so good, with all parties seeming to be happy with the merger.

Nevertheless, being part of a French marketing juggernaut, and moving from its long-held Ladbroke Grove offices into Publicis’ gleaming HQ, are inevitably going to have some long-term impact on the agency’s unique culture. (Pictured, L-R: Cath Taylor, James Herring, Chris McCafferty – Publicis, Annette King – Publicis, and Peter Mountstevens.)

Teneo

2021 was quite a year for Teneo, which was formed only a decade earlier in the US.

This corporate consultancy’s growth has been incredible since its formation in 2011, with Blue Rubicon subsequently having formed the backbone of its UK operation – and BR co-founder Fraser Hardie still very much holding the reins.

But last year dealt some serious blows to Teneo’s reputation, with key founder and global boss Declan Kelly (pictured, below) being forced to resign last summer over an incident at a charity event in the US, which was followed by a backlash from some of its biggest clients.

The subsequent shockwaves travelled throughout the organisation, with a series of high-profile departures from the UK arm; not least Sir Craig Oliver and former Home Secretary Amber Rudd announcing that they were leaving to join rival Finsbury Glover Hering.

Nevertheless, Teneo's UK operation remains one of the ‘big four’ in the field, alongside Brunswick, FGH and FTI – with huge clients such as Tesco – and experienced UK chief executive Nick Claydon will be doing his best to forge on with growth.

Tigerbond

Tigerbond's emergence in 2021 came in what could charitably be called unusual circumstances, after Gordon Beattie, founder and owner of the business then known as Beattie Communications, exited after backlash about comments he made on social media. A management buyout ensued, led by chief executive Laurna Woods and her leadership team of Elspeth Brown, Joanne Spence, Rachel Gladwin and Chris Gilmour.

Beattie's departure after 35 years and the new structure were bound to shake things up at the Glasgow-based business, which operates six offices in the UK, alongside a subsidiary called Tartanbond in Canada, and has a client list that includes Specsavers, Tesco and Vue.

Clearly, the agency will want to swiftly put last year's controversy behind it. Early signs are positive. Tigerbond has reported a strong start, with "solid and steady growth" through existing and new accounts and wins across consumer, b2b, corporate and, increasingly, crisis. It has made some significant hires too, including Louise Worrell, formerly of Jigsaw, Monsoon and Marks & Spencer, to help build its consumer lifestyle and fashion practice, and Alex Wignall, ex-BIG Partnership and Brand8, to build out b2b.

Further expansion is on the cards for the business, which boasts turnover of about £10m and a total workforce of about 100 people. (Pictured, L-R: Elspeth Brown, Rachel Gladwin, Laurna Woods, Joanne Spence and Chris Gilmour.)