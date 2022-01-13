Better health, unfair Monopoly, shark talk – Campaigns round-up

Better health campaigns to kickstart healthy lifestyle choices

The latest instalment of the 'Better Health' campaign from the Department of Health and Social Care has been launched, highlighting the six benefits of losing excess weight – from decreased risk of serious illnesses to lower blood pressure – with a view to getting the nation moving more and eating healthier.

As part of the campaign – by M&C Saatchi and supported by the British Liver Trust, Diabetes UK and Kidney Research UK – free, evidence-based support and guidance has been made available on the Better Health website. Better Health is also working in partnership with 15 weight management and physical activity partners who are providing free and discounted offers.

Another multimedia Better Health campaign – including a new ‘Scan, swipe and swap’ feature for the NHS Food Scanner App, which provides a simple solution to help families improve their diet – has also launched. It is a collaboration between Wavemaker, M&C Saatchi, Freuds, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Multicultural Marketing Consultancy, Flipside and 23red.

The campaign runs throughout England from this week until 31 March. It will include new advertising on TV, video on demand, radio, out of home sites, media partnerships, social media and other digital channels, together with national and regional PR activity.

Parents of Road Victims, 'Empty Rooms'

A group representing parents of road accident victims in Belgium has symbolically listed on Booking.com the bedrooms of several children who died in this way. The aim is to raise awareness among Belgian drivers to be careful on the road and to reduce their speed.

The awareness campaign consists of a documentary in which the parents talk about the room of their deceased child, a website www.emptyrooms.be and the rooms themselves on Booking.com. The campaign is being supported and spread via family and travel influencers.

The campaign, for Parents of Road Victims, was conceived and created by Belgian creative consultancy agency Happiness.

Domino's, 'Winter yodel'

Pizza chain Domino's has rolled out the third instalment of its 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' campaign, created by VCCP. Starring the character Betty from the first ad, the new 30-second TV spot showcases a deal offering 50 per cent off pizza when £30 or more is spent ordering online.

Magic Breakfast, ‘No Child Too Hungry to Learn’

The realities of living in hunger are exposed in a campaign film for children’s charity Magic Breakfast. The six-minute film features real families sharing their experiences. One mother reflects on when she resorted to eating dog food, while another, who works as a community nurse, describes having sleepless nights worrying about when she’ll have enough to pay for food to feed her two boys. The campaign also discusses the support the charity provides. Meanwhile, 89 per cent of schools surveyed by Magic Breakfast believe poverty has increased in their school community in the past year, with 79 per cent saying child hunger has increased. The film is by All3Media’s Bullion Productions.

Numan’s blood-thirsty shark

Numan, the online health clinic, has launched a campaign spanning TV and digital that encourages men to test their blood using its finger-prick blood tests.

The shark that features in the 30-second TV spot, created in-house at Numan, is voiced by Magnus Bruun, star of The Last Kingdom and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Bruun tells us: “We don’t choose what we face in life, but we do choose how we face it.” Bruun, as the shark, invites viewers to “confront our health issues fearlessly”, concluding with the line: “Bring us your blood.”

Gymbox, 'Anything goes'

London-based fitness chain Gymbox has launched an out-of-home and social media campaign, created by BMB. The playful posters celebrate the fact that the brand is making gym life less predictable, more unusual and more fun, with headlines reading like snippets of conversation that would sound out of place anywhere except Gymbox. The work runs across gym sites, social media and out of home in London throughout the year.

Observatoire des Inégalités, 'Monopoly of inequalities'

France's Observatoire des Inégalités has launched a campaign tie-in with board game Monopoly to raise awareness among young people of inequality and discrimination.

Created by French agency Herezie, the work is promoted by an online video showing people play a version of the classic game in which the rules have been adapted to reflect the reality of today’s society – with, for example, girls earning less than boys.

The Monopoly of Inequalities extension of the game is available via the organisation's website. The work was written and art directed by Léo Michel and Marie Dutech.

Mascot makeover

To celebrate the decade anniversary of UK Anti-Doping’s clean sport education programmes, and as part of the build-up to the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, the organisation's mascot Squeaky has been given a makeover.

The duck is rebranded ahead of each Olympics, Paralympics and Commonwealth Games to allow athletes to collect unique versions of the duck throughout their careers as a symbol of their commitment to clean sport education and remaining ‘Squeaky clean’.

The Squeaky campaign will comprise a series of videos, graphics and social media content over the coming weeks.