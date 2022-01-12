News

Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Uber and more – expert speakers at PRWeek Year Ahead

Expert advice on making the most of the year ahead as a comms professional is on offer at a half-day PRWeek conference on 26 January.

by PRWeek UK staff / Added 18 hours ago

Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Uber and more – expert speakers at PRWeek Year Ahead

PRWeek Year Ahead 2022 will take place online - click here for more information and to book.

Sessions include:

  • A quick-fire case study on achieving sustainability in a seemingly antithetical industry, featuring Sandeep Dhillon, senior manager, media relations, at DP World.
  • Creating a sustainable and purpose-led PR business – a panel discussion featuring Dhillon alongside Shaden Abdellatif, director of communications, Middle East & Europe, at Uber; and Kerry Thorpe, head of communications, Europe, at Ben & Jerry's.
  • Building back a better business: what you need to know about the future of the office, diversity and inclusion, and employee engagement. This second panel discussion will feature Alex Malouf, corporate communications director, Middle East & Africa, at Schneider Electric; Laura Colantuono, head of internal communications, international, at Kraft Heinz Company; and Julian Hunt, vice-president, public affairs, communications and sustainability, GB, Norway and Sweden, at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Click here for more information about the event.

