Firms ‘regain public trust’ after pandemic shockwave - report

That's according to an analysis by Boldt and Mettle Capital of more than 40 million conversations and pieces of content across more than 2,500 companies gathered from the public domain.

The analysis pointed to a regaining of public trust, with even higher levels shown by businesses seen to adapt best to the challenges of COVID-19.

It showed that firms more vocal on environmental issues typically built greater trust during 2021, particularly in the second half of the year. But it also points to rising public concerns around greenwashing, which was the biggest factor in falling sentiment.

Privacy and data safety were among the fastest-growing public concerns impacting business reputations over the past two to three years, the research also found. Companies that acknowledged and spoke about the issues their stakeholders care about were more trusted than their counterparts.

The report also points to CEOs being an increasingly important driver of positive reputation and sentiment as businesses look to uphold trust levels.

The analysis revealed the “most trusted companies in Europe” in 2021, with Deutsche Post, Logitech International and Schneider Electric winning the top spots.

Dr Andrew Tucker, Mettle co-founder and chief data scientist, said: “The data shows that businesses which are rebuilding trust require well-respected CEOs, honest communication about the issues they face in a challenging environment, and the ability to deliver solutions to those problems."