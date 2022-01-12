Edelman UK makes sustainability hires from Portland, Nike and Mind+Matter

Mary Pollard has joined Edelman UK as executive director of sustainability, social impact and purpose from her former role as head of Portland's sustainability and purpose practice.

She has 15 years of experience in corporate reputation, advising global corporations including AstraZeneca, Unilever, Mondelez International, HSBC, Sky and Diageo on their sustainability, social responsibility and purpose-led communications.

Pollard will co-lead the practice in the UK with Mark McGinn, executive director, who joined Edelman UK in 2017 from O 2 , where he was head of partnerships and social impact. The agency said they will work with the creative, planning, digital, and DXI (digital experience intelligence) teams.

Joining Edelman UK as associate directors are former Nike purpose brand director Laura Huizenga and Luke Hopkins, previously associate director of Mind+Matter. In his most recent role, Hopkins provided senior strategic counsel across veterinary pharmaceuticals, FMCG, NGOs, charities and the agricultural sector.

Ruth Warder, co-chief executive of Edelman UK, said: “We have a dynamic partnership in Mary and Mark. Mark is an exceptional advisor and practitioner in sustainability and social impact and Mary has a stellar corporate reputation pedigree. Bringing their deep sector expertise across all industries will be of tremendous value for our clients, work and team.”

Last week, Edelman released a set of 'guiding principles' for determining which companies it works with, after stating its intentions to make the climate a priority.

The review came just two months after the agency launched Edelman Impact, an initiative that brings its ESG, sustainability, purpose and climate offerings to the forefront of its global business strategy. The initiative made its debut days after the firm came under fire from celebrities and activists for its work with fossil-fuel clients.

Edelman also committed last week to fund the establishment of a Global Climate Communications Council for the industry and introduce mandatory climate change communications training for all employees, among other measures.