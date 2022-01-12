Citigate Dewe Rogerson names new CEO as MD joins FTSE 100 firm

The financial and corporate comms consultancy has also promoted Kevin Smith and Caroline Merrell to managing directors as part of the changes announced today (Thursday).

Cobbett, who starts her role at the Huntsworth-owned agency with immediate effect, spent more than four years at Hawthorn Advisors. Before that she was a partner at Bell Pottinger, having earlier worked as an investment banker at Citi and Goldman Sachs.

As managing directors, Smith and Merrell will sit on CDR's Leadership Board and be closely involved in the day-to-day operations and delivery of its growth strategy, the agency said. Smith has worked at the agency since 2006, while former Times journalist Merrell joined in 2011. Both were previously executive directors.

CDR revealed that the global business grew 16 per cent in 2021, with the Asian operation growing by over 20 per cent. The agency employs c.150 people globally and has offices in London, Amsterdam, New York, Paris, Brussels, Moscow, Beijing, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and Mumbai.

Patsy Baker, executive chair at CDR, said: “Looking to the future of CDR, I am thrilled to welcome Lorna to the team. I have worked with her before and know her to be a strong and capable leader who will bring determination, ambition and huge energy to our plans for growth. Under her direction, I am confident that CDR will grow rapidly and confidently.

“Chris has made a considerable contribution to CDR for many years in terms of business winning, client handling, and managing the company. I’d like to thank him for all he has done including laying the groundwork for CDR’s future development, and I wish him well in his exciting new role.”

Cobbett said: “I’m delighted to have joined the team at CDR as CEO. I am excited by the opportunity to work with CDR’s incredible client base, as well as my very talented colleagues, and look forward to driving further growth, innovation and opportunity. We remain committed to providing exceptional strategic advice and execution; and it is a great honour to continue the outstanding quality of client work that CDR has always delivered.

“I am also looking forward to working collaboratively with our colleagues across Huntsworth Communications, especially at Grayling and Red. I genuinely believe that we will achieve great things by working closely together.”

Barrie said: “It has been a privilege to work at CDR. The people here have all been without exception supportive, skilled and committed. The consultancy has delivered some of the best work in the industry on some of the most interesting issues, and I am sure it will go from strength to strength under Lorna’s leadership.”

Recent years have seen CDR work more closely with sister Huntsworth agency Red as the former moved part of its operation into the same Soho office as the latter.

ABF

Barrie, who joined CDR in 2000, will join Associated British Foods in March as corporate affairs and investor relations director, where his remit will include internal and external comms and public affairs.

He will report to finance director John Bason, who said: “Chris is one of the most experienced communications specialists in the business and is well known at ABF. I very much look forward to working with Chris as a colleague and look forward to welcoming him to the team where I am sure he will make a strong contribution.”

Barrie said: “I am delighted to be joining this world-class business which provides safe, nutritious and affordable food as well as great value clothing to large numbers of customers in so many countries.

"At Citigate Dewe Rogerson I was lucky enough to work on some of the most interesting communications issues and transactions. I have worked for ABF as an advisor for 20 years and admire the group’s values and purpose. It is a truly great company with a very strong management team and I am looking forward to working with them immensely.”

Barrie's predecessor at ABF is Catherine Hicks, former group corporate affairs director at Sky, who left the FTSE 100 group at the end of last year.

Alice Macandrew continues in her role as corporate affairs director at Primark, the clothes business owned by ABF.