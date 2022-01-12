The PR Week: 1.13.2022: Richard Levick, Levick

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Richard Levick, chairman and CEO at Levick.

Podcast topics:

- Levick talks about running a boutique agency focused on crisis commutations, the evolution of crisis communications over the last several decades — especially during the turbulent Trump administration — working with potentially controversial foreign governments, what mainstream media gets wrong about PR professionals and more;

- Discussing the details of IPG Dxtra CEO and Weber Shandwick executive chairman Andy Polansky’s planned retirement, which he announced on January 12. What’s next for Polansky after the June exit date?;

- The latest on Edelman’s climate change principles. Edelman recently completed a client review and released a set of principles guiding which companies from which it will a ccept work. The firm had faced pressure from activist groups over its past work with fossil fuel clients such as ExxonMobil;

- What is Wordle and why is every brand Twitter account suddenly tweeting green and yellow square emoji?;

- A study from PR firm DKC looks at how different generations use social media sources for news and other information, and at which generations are least trustful of online news sources;

- Recapping the latest people moves at BCW, Ketchum, M Booth Health, Caris and more;

- PRWeek has opened submissions for its annual agency rankings table, part of PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. Learn more here.