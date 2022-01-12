PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards – shortlist revealed

Mind+Matter leads the shortlist with four nominations, including two for its 'Smear Word' campaign for Roche.

Cow PR has a hat-trick of nominations for 'Period', its campaign for Intimina, while Lynn PR is also on the shortlist three times – two of them for '#DontMissYourVaccine' for Our Healthier South East London ICS/NHS South East London CCG.

There is a brace of nominations each for GCI Health, Grayling, Virgo Health, Real Chemistry, WE Communications, Hanover, Evoke KYNE and Syneos Health.

Thanks to all the awards judges and congratulations to all the shortlisted entries.

Full shortlist

Best public health awareness campaign

'FAST Heroes' for Boehringer Ingelheim by Twelve

'New Normal, Same Cancer' for AstraZeneca by GCI Health

'Period' for Intimina by Cow

'Smear Word' for Roche by Mind+Matter

'Time to Unite' for Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign by Virgo Health

Best use of media relations in a healthcare/pharma campaign

'Cholesterol Uncovered' for Raisio Nutrition by Mind+Matter

'Period' for Intimina by Cow

'The Health Foundation's COVID-19 impact inquiry' for The Health Foundation by Grayling

'The RECOVERY Trial: the world's largest study of COVID-19 treatments' by Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford

Best healthcare/pharma crisis comms response

'COVID ZERO' by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

'#DontMissYourVaccine' for Our Healthier South East London ICS/NHS South East London CCG by Lynn PR

Best use of social media and/or influencers in a healthcare/pharma campaign

'Because We All Care' for CQC by Grayling

'Haliborange #ItsAllNormal' for Haliborange by Aduro Communications

'Rosacea: Beyond the visible' for Galderma by Havas Life Medicom

'Valuing Vaccines' by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry

Best use of public affairs in a healthcare/pharma campaign

'#CatchUpWithCancer and Radiotherapy4Life' for Radiotherapy4Life by Tendo Consulting

'Promoting venous thromboembolism awareness at the WHO amid the COVID-19 pandemic' for the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) by APCO Worldwide

Best use of content in a healthcare/pharma campaign

'#DontMissYourVaccine' for Our Healthier South East London ICS/NHS South East London CCG by Lynn PR

'Ipsen Liver Cancer Awareness Month Campaign 2021 – The Organ Family: A Fork in the Road' for Ipsen by Real Chemistry

'Period' for Intimina by Cow

'Smear Word' for Roche by Mind+Matter

'Vaccine facts' for Our Healthier South East London Integrated Care System by ZPB Associates

'Wear a Bloody Mask – a public service message to encourage mask use' for Wise Protec by Ready10

Best agency healthcare/pharma comms practice

Edelman

Engine MHP + Mischief

FleishmanHillard UK

Hanover Comms

WE Communications

Best healthcare/pharma comms agency

Arc Bio Communications

Evoke KYNE

GCI Health

Lynn PR

Mind+Matter

OVID Health

Real Chemistry

Virgo Health

Healthcare/pharma comms newcomer of the year

Adam Alexander, Syneos Health Communications

Grant Alison, 90TEN

Erin Archer, Hanover Comms

Emma Pascoe-Watson, Syneos Health Communications

Rose Porter, WE Communications

Best healthcare/pharma comms professional (agency)

Leigh Greenwood, Evergreen PR

Amanda Mulally, Evoke KYNE

The winners of two other categories will be announced at the awards event: Best pharmaceutical product launch (non-OTC) and Best pharmaceutical product launch (OTC).