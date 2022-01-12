Movers & Shakers: Twitter, Forward and The PR People

Twitter has promoted Pallavi Walia to head of comms in India. Walia was previously policy head for the market, a role she took on since 2019. Prior to that, she was vice president of client experience at Weber Shandwick.

Forward has appointed Lewis Shields to the newly created position of head of strategy and growth. He joins from Herd MSL, where he was their first social hire and, over eight years, grew the agency’s social and content marketing practice with clients including P&G, Telstra, Gumtree and ING. This included founding specialist social, content and influencer agency Touch Creative under Herd MSL. In his new role, Shields will report to founder and managing director Fergus Kibble and work alongside GM Caroline Lovejoy.

Lifestyle PR agency The PR People has launched a full-service digital marketing sister agency, The Social People. The new unit is aimed at integrating organic PR efforts with marketing amplification and content creation tools and will feature a suite of digital marketing services such as social media management, SEO content strategy, email marketing and digital advertising. Kamei Cheong has been appointed to run the day-to-day operations of the agency. Joining The Social People as content director is Annabelle Fernandez, most recently digital director of Vogue Singapore. Current clients of The Social People include Dermalogica Malaysia, Sephora Singapore, and Sephora Malaysia.