Hard Numbers and Hype Collective owner invests in accountancy firm

The Family Services Group said its investment in Magic Digits, which provides back-office services to the creative services sector, fits with its strategy of investing in entrepreneurial individuals, teams and opportunities in marketing.

Hard Numbers co-founder and managing director Darryl Sparey, who is also a director of The Family, told PRWeek: "We have a plan to turn traditional cost centres for group agencies (like finance, HR and IT) into profit centres for The Family, and Magic Digits is the first part of that."

The Family has taken a minority stake in Magic Digits, which Sparey described as a five-figure investment. The plan is to increase its stake over time as Magic Digits hits certain performance targets.

Magic Digits has previously provided services for Hard Numbers and Hype Collective, and other comms consultancies including Don’t Cry Wolf, Glock and The Good Egg.

Last year, Hard Numbers and Hype Collective launched an agency start-up fund for staff, enabling them to pitch for up to £100,000 of funding to launch their own agencies.

Sparey said of The Family’s investment in Magic Digits: “If communications agencies really believe in the value of the services they provide, investing in other start-up businesses is a no-brainer.

“We’re investing in Magic Digits because we know it has the potential to scale from a microbusiness to a large agency, and we believe that our sales-driven approach to account-based marketing and communications can help it get there faster.”

Rachael Marshall, co-founder and managing director of Magic Digits, added: “The creative services sector is one of the most entrepreneurial in the UK. But we know that many agency founders need experienced support on the financial side of their businesses.

“The team at The Family has successfully scaled two agencies past the seven-figure revenue. What’s even more valuable than the financial investment is their expertise in bringing this offering to the market.”

Hard Numbers was founded in 2020 by former Hotwire directors Sparey and Paul Stollery with financial backing from Hype Collective, which, in effect, became a sister agency.