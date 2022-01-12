The Secret Garden (Party): Bunker comms is unsustainable for PM

With the momentum of the revelations subsiding, the Prime Minister could begin 2022 as he meant to carry on – with the Government focused on its domestic agenda of levelling up and ‘getting on with the job’.

The recent announcement on government action to support leaseholders hit by the cladding crisis was well-briefed (with positive coverage spread over the weekend), well-chosen (an issue that cuts to a matter of fairness, especially with some recent Tory converts), but terribly timed (as the official announcement has now been overshadowed by the latest Downing Street party scandal).

No. 10 is on the back foot again and devoting its energies to firefighting instead of talking about its plan for the country.

Lessons are not being learned. Following Barnard Castle, Downing Street is still failing to follow the rules and this arrogance is cutting through. Following the steady stream of damaging party revelations last month, No. 10’s communications response continues to be to deny, misinform and only respond to the most immediate allegations instead of getting out in front of this scandal with a properly thought-out strategy. The fact no minister has been on the morning broadcast rounds reflects the indefensibility of the issue and the extreme likelihood that any line will change at a moment’s notice. Bunker comms is unsustainable.

Instead of providing the clarity and contrition that might allow the Government to move on from these scandals and set the agenda once again, Downing Street seems to hope each latest scandal is the last one. Death from 1,000 cuts, and it has resulted in reputation damage, but to whom? The Prime Minister? Downing Street? The Conservative Party as a whole?

The danger for Boris Johnson lies in voters conflating all of them. Both Conservative Party poll ratings and his personal ratings have taken a hit, but these can be ridden out with a general election not imminent. But if this dip continues, Conservative backbenchers will start to feel the heat and ask themselves hard questions.

Johnson lacks a large band of loyalist Tory MPs. His relationship with the parliamentary party has always been transactional – help him keep Downing Street and he’ll help them keep their seats. But if enough of them start to feel he's become an electoral liability rather than an electoral asset, we could see the trickle of no-confidence letters become a flood.

The immediate threat to his position is small. Much of the public wants to move on from COVID-19, it’s rare for Tory Prime Ministers to be overthrown, his potential successors are all differently flawed and even a casual glance at Johnson’s career shows someone who survives.

The longer-term threat to him may lie elsewhere, such as from inflation and rising energy costs hitting voters who only recently turned blue. It could be a cost of living crisis combined with the long-term reputational damage from ‘Partygate’ alienates recent ‘blue wall’ voters, leaving the Prime Minister weakened following May’s local elections, unable to function politically and vulnerable to future attacks.

Max Wilson is director of public affairs at Whitehouse Communications and a former political adviser to the Leader of the Opposition