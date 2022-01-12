Healthcare comms banks on trust in 2022

The phrase “driven by data” has been seared on the public consciousness as one of the enduring messages of the pandemic, as science and epidemiology became the nation’s new obsession.

For healthcare comms, this spotlight on science presents a major opportunity in 2022 – a chance to target health inequalities, raise the profile of medical innovations, engage people in clinical trials and recruitment campaigns, and bolster trust.

There will be an overarching need for data and evidence backed by captivating storytelling and the ability to resonate with audiences from policymakers and healthcare professionals to hard-to-reach communities.

Sheila Mitchell, senior adviser to Freuds’ health and behaviour change unit (pictured, below), tells PRWeek a key challenge is around “trust, confidence and reputation management”.

Sheila Mitchell, senior adviser in Freuds health and behaviour change unit

“The whole question of how we relate to experts and scientists will be really interesting,” she says. “On the one hand, trust in experts rebounded in the pandemic just as trust in politicians collapsed.

“But people have also become more sophisticated in the way they approach scientific claims, more likely to question around the data they are presented with. What will this mean for the standard reasons to believe that often feature in healthcare communications?”

At the same time, established health brands from the pharma industry have become household names with high levels of authority.

Mitchell questions whether this equity can be transferred into wider health programmes such as heart health or teen health, where the brands work in conjunction with the NHS to address critical issues that might not have sufficient comms funding.

While the COVID-19 vaccinations rollout gained traction in 2021 and governments launched PR campaigns designed to overcome vaccine hesitancy, efforts continue to target the remaining 10 per cent of the UK population who haven’t had a first jab.

As World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out in his closing speech of last year, “misinformation and disinformation, often spread by a small number of people, have been a constant distraction, undermining science and trust in life-saving health tools”.

The comms challenge to overcome that problem is likely to continue, following in the vein of initiatives such as the Welsh government joining forces with the band Goldie Lookin’ Chain and agency Golley Slater on a single, Get the Jab Done, targeting people who don’t usually engage with mass media or government campaigns.

Social channels

Meanwhile, research from Enders Analysis shows a jump in spending by the Cabinet Office and Public Health England on COVID-19 messaging, including in social channels TikTok and Instagram.

The focus on COVID-19 requirements is unlikely to wane through its evolving stages, explains Mitchell.

“This will continue to range from immunisation take-up, behavioural guidance and adherence to tackling disinformation,” she says.

“This will be a major challenge for communicators as the public grows either weary or sceptical of possible restrictions, entrenched in particular views, and urgency wanes.”

As the Omicron variant wave of the pandemic persists, and the Government pushes its national booster-jab drive, earned media and innovative comms will continue to be an important way to reach out.

Mental health, obesity and our “underlying vulnerability to illness” were all high on the agenda during the pandemic. A key challenge will be retaining that focus in a post-pandemic world, adds Mitchell.

But for the health issues that took a back seat over the past two years, now is the time to reset the balance, urges Diane Wass, managing director of JPA Health (pictured, below).

Diane Wass, managing director at JPA Health

“Delays in diagnosis and suboptimal treatment of diseases such as cancer, asthma, cardiovascular disease [and] diabetes, among others, costs lives too,” she says.

“As health communicators we will need to ensure we raise awareness of the unmet need across all disease areas and ensure no patient is left behind.”

Hanover Health director Emma Greenwood (pictured, below) agrees there’s a need to move the conversation to those issues that urgently need addressing, such as cancer survival outcomes, transformation of social care and workforce planning.

“For many who have seen progress on their agendas paused for almost two years now, there is a strong desire to find room for these crucial conversations and to move beyond the backlog,” she says.

Emma Greenwood, director at Hanover Health

“The health service has demonstrated what is possible in a crisis and many health leaders will be loath to lose these innovative approaches as there is a return to ‘normal’.

“How we embed these approaches and use them to transform health services so that they are fit for the future will be key.”

One pivotal theme all the experts agreed would be high on the agenda in 2022 is advocacy to right the societal injustices the pandemic has further highlighted.

“Inequalities in access to care and the associated divergence in outcomes for groups in our society will undoubtedly be a strong theme for many,” says Greenwood.

In its trends report for 2022, Ashfield Health – the group that includes Ashfield MedComms, Mind + Matter, Galliard and Incisive Health – highlights the need to “navigate new technology, science, political forces and social movements”.

Hybrid events could provide opportunities for improvements in how pharma engages with patients and other stakeholders, while higher expectations and the mass of information now available mean a need for clear, omnichannel approaches.

Trust in science has increased overall, despite pockets of scepticism, and there’s a major opportunity to capitalise on that goodwill.

“In 2022, good science and healthcare storytelling will become even more important,” says Jon Harris, director of client engagement at Galliard (pictured, below).

Jon Harris, director of client engagement at Galliard

“Science has dominated the front page recently and this coverage has provided a much deeper understanding of its value and impact.

“The incredible stories uncover the insights into the endeavour. We can build on that beyond COVID-19, providing engaging and inspiring science and healthcare stories that cut through, appealing to the head and heart.”

Supercomputing is set to transform drug development, with tech companies playing a critical role in the pharma and medical research community.

These new types of healthcare players will be a key trend in 2022, says JPA Health’s Wass.

“The pandemic has accelerated the advent of telehealth, technology and data and analytics, bringing a whole host of new players into healthcare,” she adds, highlighting that tech behemoth Amazon is venturing into health diagnostics.

“Companies like Zur Rose Group, which historically was Europe’s biggest online pharmacy, have acquired leading telehealth companies and are partnering with the likes of Novo Nordisk and Roche to bring a whole new accessible healthcare ecosystem ‘in one click’.”

Tech

Meanwhile, new tech tools could change the way health comms professionals work.

“As we move towards increased personalisation and reaching different more targeted segments of audiences, there are a range of new tools that can help do this,” says Wass.

“For example, at JPA we have a social network analysis tool that can derive insights from specific populations but also identify the specific influencers within the segment.

“The data analytics and tools we see every day used to target consumer goods communications can also be used in health in order to personalise the experience, while still being mindful about privacy and consent.”

The application of tech to more efficiently deliver comms will be honed in 2022, agrees Stirred Health co-founder Jo Spadaccino (pictured, below), while the agency role in communicating the technological advancements of the health industry continues to expand.

Jo Spadaccino, co-founder of Stirred Health

That could be the “reinvention of the way that clinical trials are designed and delivered, the rise and rise of medical devices and diagnostics, or the reconfiguration of the service pathway beyond a simplistic telehealth model and into a true customer-led experience”, says Spadaccino.

“The way teams are formed – within and across different businesses – will become smarter and those who invest time in considering not only the objective but also the method, thinking innovatively about how to get the best from every step and not being afraid to try something different, will be most likely to succeed,” she predicts.

“Gone are the days of following the same old tried-and-tested routes – we are genuinely operating in a brand new era now and it’s up to us all to help write the future.”

It’s no secret that NHS services are stretched, with recruitment across health and social care a continuing theme for comms professionals.

But it’s within biopharma and life sciences that the hyper-competitive jobs market hots up, with firms needing to showcase their brand values and purpose to attract the top talent.

Talent challenge

Healthcare comms pros can play an important role here – but only by the sector itself finding ways to attract and retain diverse talent.

“With the lack of face-to-face interaction there is a shortage of new people coming into the discipline,” warns Wass.

“A more proactive approach across channels to inspire the next generation of healthcare communicators at any life-stage and new models of working will be needed, as never has ‘health’ and recruitment into this discipline been more important.”

As we all became more used to living our lives ‘on demand’ – the shows we watched, the food we ate, the workouts we endured – the boom in personalisation has begun to extend to our health.

“Why shouldn’t we expect the same level of personalisation we get from Netflix or Amazon for our healthcare, too?” asks Wass.

“A personalised approach to education, engagement and healthcare that takes into account co-morbidities, lifestyle, preferences and choice and culture may all impact health-related quality of life and outcomes.”

This increase in more localised, targeted health comms will only grow, predicts Freuds’ Mitchell: “Health has always had a 'place-based' foundation in terms of service supply and primary care interface.

“While some communication issues will always be national, there could be a need for increased tailoring to market conditions, specific audiences and on-the-ground interventions.

“This will necessitate increased skills in optimising the hyper-targeted communication solutions that are emerging.”

As the establishment of integrated care systems through the Government’s Health and Care Bill is due to gain statutory footing from July – examining how the health needs of local populations should be met – there is a major opportunity for comms, according to Rachel Royall, managing director of agency Blue Lozenge (pictured, below).

Rachel Royall, managing director of Blue Lozenge

“This move offers huge strategic opportunity for comms and PR professionals to really demonstrate their value and develop integrated behaviour-change programmes that support local populations,” she explains.

“Our insight and professional skills as an industry will be instrumental to their success and, as the governance of the health and care system changes, so too will the way in which health and care comms professionals work.”

For Ed Jones (pictured, below), senior partner at Newmarket Strategy and former special adviser to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, data will be the cornerstone that helps patients and clinicians gain better access to life-changing innovations.

Ed Jones, senior partner at Newmarket Strategy

“The trend in 2022 will be a focus on data, hard evidence and technical market access skills,” he explains.

“In areas like drug reimbursement (but also increasingly in medtech and digital health), the strengths which deliver successful partnerships for suppliers and the NHS are high-quality evidence allied to a deep understanding of who pays, who benefits, and how precisely those benefits can be shown.”