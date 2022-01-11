Amazon alum Craig Berman joins ecommerce startup Fabric

SEATTLE: “Headless” ecommerce platform Fabric has hired Craig Berman as SVP of corporate marketing.

Berman started in the newly created position at the startup on January 1, reporting to CMO Karen Brewer. He is overseeing PR, social media and content creation.

In July, Berman started advising Fabric on PR and getting the word out about the series B funding the company secured that month. The $100 million investment valued Fabric at $850 million, according to Bloomberg, up from a $193 million valuation in February 2021.

Fabric is “building the future” of digital commerce, said Berman. He is working to raise the profile of the company, which emerged from stealth in November 2019, and its offerings, Berman said.

Fabric’s technology, he said, allows any retailer, brand or merchant to “create a customer experience that rivals the best experiences out there now so they really have a chance to compete and grow.”

He noted that the tech represents a “profound shift in how digital commerce is going to happen outside the big Amazons, Targets and Walmarts.”

“There is a real opportunity for us to grow and attract and bring sectors that haven’t been involved in digital commerce,” Berman said. “A lot of b-to-b businesses are still conducting transactions via fax and paper.”

Berman is also planning to hire a mid-level PR executive. Mission North is Fabric’s PR AOR.

Previously, Berman worked at chat-based commerce company LivePerson as SVP of global communications for one year. He worked at Amazon between 2004 and 2018 in various roles, ultimately managing PR for Amazon Entertainment, working with then-CEO Jeff Bezos on corporate and crisis communications. Berman was also in charge of consumer PR for Amazon’s retail business, helping to launch the Kindle, Fire and Alexa products. Before joining Amazon, he worked at MWWPR.