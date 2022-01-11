Everyone is talking about Wordle. Even these 11 brands

Chatter about Wordle, an online word puzzle, is everywhere on social media.
Every day, the game asks users to guess a word, and gives them just six chances to figure it out. Wordle launched last fall, but its popularity jumped from 300,000 players at the start of the month to 2 million last weekend.
Even social media managers are into the game. Here is how 11 brands are hijacking the conversation on Twitter.
Minions
This wordle game is so easy— #Minions (@Minions) January 11, 2022
⬜️⬜️������������⬜️⬜️
��������������������
��������⬛️⬛️⬛️������
⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬛️⬛️
⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️⬛️⬛️
��������⬛️⬛️⬛️������
��������������������
������⬛️⬛️⬛️��������
��������������������
Empire State Building
I do not care about Wordle. I’m literally a building.— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 11, 2022
Buffalo Wild Wings
Wordle says… pic.twitter.com/kR9a85yDkA— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 11, 2022
Jack in the Box
Wordle sending me secret messages pic.twitter.com/jJM8CU9ZLo— Jack in the Box (@JackBox) January 11, 2022
Square
Are we playing Wordle right?— Square (@Square) January 10, 2022
⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️
⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬛️
⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️
Formula 1
Which F1 personality is hiding behind this Wordle? ��— Formula 1 (@F1) January 11, 2022
⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ #F1
Sunrise Movement
Wordle says… pic.twitter.com/hYcxaqQtmK— Sunrise Movement �� (@sunrisemvmt) January 11, 2022
Teletubbies
Petition to add ���� to Wordle so all the Teletubbies can be included! ⁰⁰sign below ��— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) January 11, 2022
Paddy Power
Wordle 205 5/6 pic.twitter.com/GAdIdB4y5z— Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 10, 2022
G2 Esports
Wordle 20G2 6/6— G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 10, 2022
�������� ��������
��⬛️⬛️⬛️ ⬛️⬛️⬛️��
��⬛️���� ��������
��⬛️⬛️�� ��⬛️⬛️⬛️
�������� ��������
Canadian Armed Forces working in the United States
The trick to Wordle is being there to Wordle tomorrow.— Canadian Forces in ���� (@CAFinUS) January 11, 2022
Please get vaccinated.