News

Everyone is talking about Wordle. Even these 11 brands

What are brands saying about early 2022’s must-play puzzle game? I’ll give you five letters.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Chatter about Wordle, an online word puzzle, is everywhere on social media.

Every day, the game asks users to guess a word, and gives them just six chances to figure it out. Wordle launched last fall, but its popularity jumped from 300,000 players at the start of the month to 2 million last weekend.

Even social media managers are into the game. Here is how 11 brands are hijacking the conversation on Twitter.

Minions

Empire State Building

Buffalo Wild Wings

Jack in the Box

Square 

Formula 1

Sunrise Movement

Teletubbies

Paddy Power 

G2 Esports

Canadian Armed Forces working in the United States

Resources

