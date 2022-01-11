News

HBO Max publishes children’s book destigmatizing LGBTQ+ families

The book was created based on the docuseries 'Nuclear Family.'

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 38 minutes ago

HBO Max has published a limited-edition children’s book inspired by its docuseries Nuclear Family, which premiered in August. 

The documentary details the legal journey one queer family undergoes in its efforts to be recognized as a nuclear family. 

The books, which feature illustrations by LGBTQ+ artist Shanee Benjamin, tell the stories of real families featured in the film, such as Lupita and Lori, a lesbian couple that adopted a son. Other books tackle themes such as having a transgender parent or establishing relationships with estranged parents.

The books go beyond the issue of LGBTQ+ family dynamics and explore issues such as adoption and single parenthood. 

The goal of the campaign, created by agency Lupine Creative, is to shine a light on the evolution of the “traditional family” and generate awareness and support for the docuseries, said Blaise Preau, VP of multicultural marketing at HBO. 

“[We wanted] to let children of these families know that their story isn’t rare and that they're just like every other kid and family unit,” he said. “We want the adults to watch the documentary and see the story that they may or may not have been aware of and we want children to feel seen and to feel like they can see themselves.”

HBO Max posted more than 100 visuals from the book on social media, before deciding to publish a book and donate copies to nonprofit organizations that support LGBTQ+ families as well as those featured in the docu-series. 

The books are available in English and will not be for sale.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

