BCW hires Diego Bertagni as NA executive creative director

CHICAGO: BCW has brought on Diego Bertagni as executive creative director for North America.

Based in Chicago, Bertagni will report to Brooke Hovey, president of North America and global chief growth officer. He will also have a dotted line report to global chief creative officer Federico Garcia, who joined BCW in August.

Bertagni will be responsible for leading and building the region’s team of creative professionals, delivering “ideas that move people” and creating business impact for clients, according to a BCW statement.

“[Bertagni] knows what it takes to move people in today’s world — ideas rooted in culture, reflective of their audiences and amplified through fully integrated media,” Hovey told PRWeek in an emailed statement. “He’s proven this time and time again, delivering brilliant creative work for clients throughout his award-winning career. Beyond that, [Bertagni] knows how to build and develop a high-performing team to do this at scale.”

Bertagni was not availabe for comment.

He joins from draftLine YYZ, the in-house agency for Anheuser-Busch, where Bertagni built the Toronto office from scratch as its executive creative director.

Before that, he was creative director at Flipp Corporation, a retail technology company that aggregates weekly shopping circulars within a user’s ZIP code. Prior, he was creative director at Tribal Worldwide, working with clients including Adidas, General Mills, IAMS, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, Mondelēz, PepsiCo and Royal Canin.

Earlier in his career, Bertagni spent nearly four years with Ogilvy in Buenos Aires, most recently as creative director.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% in 2020 to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.