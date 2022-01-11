News

Protocol names Bennett Richardson as president amid string of promotions

The company has also promoted executives across business and editorial as it expands its range of publications.

by Natasha Bach

DC-based Protocol is expanding. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
WASHINGTON: Protocol has named Bennett Richardson as president, effective at the start of this year. 

Richardson had served as Protocol’s GM since November 2019. In his new role, Richardson plans to grow the company’s revenue and audience.

Protocol has also promoted several team members, including Tim Grieve to editor-in-chief; Susannah Buckley-Green to VP of partnerships and David Pierce to editorial director. It is also planning to hire 25 team members across its business and editorial divisions. 

Protocol is also expanding its areas of coverage. In Q1, it is planning to launch Protocol Climate, “a new newsletter focused on the tech industry’s role in combating the climate crisis and the emerging technologies that could have a transformative effect on global emissions,” the company said in a statement. 

The company has also launched Protocol Entertainment, a vertical focused on new technologies and the metaverse. It is also planning Protocol Policy, a newsletter that will expand the company’s tech policy coverage. Protocol is also planning to expand and relaunch its enterprise and financial technology newsletters.

Protocol has recently hired executives to support the company’s growth, including Kelley Smith from Ziff Media, Margaret Clark from Lesbians Who Tech and Allies and Erin Diestel from Pitchbook. They will serve in leadership roles in partnerships, marketing and customer success.

