When asked if they feel it is key to their earned media strategies to have a good understanding of how Google chooses what to display, 92% of the 200-plus senior-level pros who took a recent Five Blocks/PRWeek survey answered affirmatively.
However, due to misperceptions and a general belief that so much is out of their control, search has long been an untapped platform for comms efforts.
Enter this eBook, Search: The Answers You Need.
As intimated above, the heart of this report is a survey that sought to gauge where PR pros stood on search, both strategically and tactically.
The data gleaned, shared throughout the eBook, is not only intriguing on its own, but it helps shape the content of this guide to optimally provide the counsel you need to think about online search in ways you never have before.
This must-read report delves deeply into:
• Better understanding how Google chooses what to display, including on its Knowledge Panel.
• Wikipedia – avoiding pitfalls and taking advantage of its vast potential.
• How to proactively use search in crisis situations to manage risks and seize opportunities.
• The importance of leadership’s reputation and the role search plays.
• A look into the future of search, courtesy of PR industry leaders, as well as Five Blocks founder and CEO Sam Michelson.
• And much more.
