Public Relations Global Network adds three new agencies in Middle East and Spain

The three new agencies, taking the PRGN total to 52, include Dubai-based NettResults Middle East, which was founded in 1999 by Nick Leighton and specialises in tech. Clients have included Motorola and Panasonic.

Also added is Tel Aviv-based Kamir, which was founded in 2010, and is led by CEO Hanan Kamir. It specialises in handling complex stakeholder issues. Past and present clients include Mondelez and Ikea.

Finally, it added PRGarage, which is based in Madrid and covers a range of sectors, including entertainment, lifestyle, health and food and drink. It was founded in 2015 by Mario Jiménez and Carlos Hergueta. Clients include Google, Orange, Forbes and HBO.

“With PRGarage, PRGN further strengthens its coverage in the European market,” said PRGN president Alexandra Diniță. “And NettResults and Kamir greatly enhance PRGN’s presence in the rapidly growing Middle East market with five new offices throughout this important region.

“All three agencies will help PRGN to better serve both local and international clients in these key markets. These new members extend and enhance PRGN’s international coverage and add to the expertise and service capabilities of our network.”

PRGN has a series of initiatives planned to celebrate its 30th anniversary year. It was founded in 1992 and is represented in 59 locations worldwide.