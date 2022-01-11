Galliard bolsters team with senior hire

In her new role as director, Sue Neilen (pictured) will work alongside Galliard’s senior leadership team, including managing director Dominic Elliston, on business encompassing PR, internal comms, creative services and strategic consulting.

Neilen brings more than 25 years of comms experience to the role, gained at PR agencies and in advertising, as well as time in journalism.

Most recently working as a senior consultant at Havas Just::, Neilen has also spent time as a director at Edelman and Aurora Healthcare Communications, working on multi-stakeholder programmes with expertise in neuroscience, rare diseases, women's health, clinical trial recruitment and corporate communications.

She has also worked as head of healthcare comms at Virgo Health, and head of corporate comms at Langland, as well as in roles at BBC Worldwide and Saatchi & Saatchi, working with clients including Novartis and the World Health Organization.

Jon Harris, director of client engagement at Galliard, said: “In 2022, we’re excited to be expanding the team further, working within our new network to unlock value for clients and doubling-down on our core of storytelling to bring the power of great stories and great content to pharma and biotech clients in product, corporate and internal communications, as well as continuing to apply it in key areas like clinical trial communications."

Neilen said: “I am so excited to be part of the Galliard team. It’s simply a tip-top place where people come, and then settle, as much for the company culture as the commitment to like-minded clients, to nail everyday challenges or help think through long-term strategies.”

The appointment comes during a period of expansion for the agency, which added 19 new employees to its team in 2021.

The growth includes bolstering its digital and social team with four new hires as part of a focus on omnichannel support for clients.

Galliard is also adding five junior account executives in the first quarter of this year, hired through its graduate recruitment programme, with further expansion planned.