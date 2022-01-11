FTI hires Open Road founder and ex-Teneo principal Graham McMillan

Graham McMillan (pictured) will focus on expanding FTI’s sustainability and responsible business offering for clients in the UK and beyond, the agency said.

He has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, advising clients such as National Grid, AstraZeneca, BHP, Dow and Kingfisher.

McMillan co-founded Open Road, the corporate communications, public affairs and corporate responsibility consultancy, in 2007. He was chief executive of the business until its sale in 2014 to Blue Rubicon, which was acquired by Teneo one year later. McMillan left Teneo in February last year and founded First Avenue Consulting.

John Waples, EMEA vice-chairman and head of the Strategic Communications segment in the UK at FTI Consulting, said: “Responsible business and sustainability are both crucial themes that are central to corporate strategy, and Graham’s appointment reinforces FTI Consulting’s commitment to providing our clients with comprehensive counsel on these matters. Graham has built a strong reputation in this space, and we look forward to our clients benefiting directly from his expertise and experience.”

McMillan said: “Businesses need to move towards being net positive for climate, nature and society to play their part in addressing these huge challenges, but in doing so there are challenges and pitfalls as well as enormous opportunities. I look forward to working with FTI Consulting’s outstanding team to do what I can to help clients navigate this landscape in which the economy and business will have to transform in the years to come towards net zero, nature positive and greater corporate purpose.”

FTI Consulting's recent hires include Rory Cellan-Jones, previously of the BBC, who joined this month to advise clients in the telecommunications, media and technology space.

FTI's Strategic Communications segment has reported strong trading recently, with revenue growing 31.1 per cent to $69.4m in the third quarter of 2021, as the division outperformed the business as a whole.