Bospar brings on Fox News’ Brett Larson

Larson has spent more than 20 years in radio and broadcast news at FOX, CNN, CBS and Sirius XM Radio.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Brett Larson has worked across a range of media.
Brett Larson has worked across a range of media.

SAN FRANCISCO: Bospar has named Brett Larson as SVP of Red & Blue media strategies. 

In the newly created role, Larson will work with client teams to ensure access to every kind of media and to help them reach the broadest audience possible. 

Larson's experience at news outlets across the political spectrum was a logical extension of Bospar's plans for 2022, as the agency tries to meet the need of a broader client base. 

"We have had some clients who have specifically come to us and said, ‘Listen our consumers only look and see Fox News,’" said Curtis Sparrer, Bospar cofounder and principal. "It is going to be critical to our success if we are able to get clients in front of these outlets."

In a recent study Bospar conducted in early January of more than 1,000 American adults, Fox News was ranked the most objective media outlet when reporting the news. 

Having worked at a range of news outlets gives Larson the ability to help Bospar clients adapt their pitches for each newsroom.

"When you're pitching a story to Fox and thinking about the Fox audience, it's more Main Street, less Wall Street," Larson said. "So it's more families, and they have different priorities than people watching CNN or even MSNBC." 

The decision to open Bospar up to a broader spectrum of clients and media is a deliberate one by Sparrer, who has been marketing the agency as "politely pushy" and stood firm as a pro-LGBTQ workplace that also supports equality and a woman's right to an abortion

"My politics and Bospar's company culture are pretty progressive," Sparrer said. "That said, as we grow, we need to be more than a 'lefty shop,' which is why we're bringing on people like Bret to make those inroads." 

Larson has joined the firm from Fox News, where he spent almost seven years anchoring the morning news for the outlet's 24-hour SiriusXM station. He also produced Fox's daily consumer technology report "Fox on Tech" for more than 1,600 Fox affiliates nationwide. 

Before Fox, Larson was a reporter at Sirius XM Radio and a technology analyst at CNN. He also spent time in reporter and anchor roles for 1010Wins, CBS and TechTV.

Bospar also brought on CNBC's Eric Chemi in October to host the agency's new podcast, Politely Pushy.

