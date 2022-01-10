PizzaExpress hires retained consumer PR agency

The Academy’s remit will include creative campaigns to help build cultural relevance and attract younger people to the PizzaExpress brand across its pizzerias, delivery, collection and supermarket offerings, the agency said.

Neil Broderick, creative director at The Academy, will lead the agency’s team and report to Charlotte Boyce, consumer content, social and PR manager at PizzaExpress, who said: “We were really impressed by The Academy’s pitch process and creative credentials in building cultural relevance and share of voice in competitive categories. We’re really excited about working with the team and doing some fresh, brand-building work together.”

Mitch Kaye, chief executive and co-founder of the agency, said: “PizzaExpress is one of the most-loved brands in the country. They have an incredible heritage, and big ambitions. So this is a massive win for us, and an opportunity to help them ensure that their best years are ahead.”

The account was previously held by Lucre.

The Academy's client roster also includes Amazon, Disney, Mastercard, Morrisons and Southern Comfort.