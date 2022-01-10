News

Hilary Rosen to leave SKDK after more than a decade

Rosen told agency staff in a memo that she is planning to leave the agency world altogether.

by Aleda Stam / Added 48 minutes ago

Rosen is planning to continue as a CNN commentator.
Rosen is planning to continue as a CNN commentator.

WASHINGTON: After nearly 12 years at SKDKnickerbocker, vice chair and managing director Hilary Rosen is planning to leave the firm and agency life altogether. 

Rosen told agency staff in a memo that she is planning to step away from the agency world at the end of March. 

"SKDK is a wonderful place, but I am ready for something new and to rearrange my life a bit." Rosen told PRWeek. "So it was time!"

Rosen said she is planning to take on projects, continue as a CNN commentator and spend more time with her family. 

Rosen joined SKDK in 2010 and has spent the last decade managing large-scale public affairs, issue advocacy and reputation management engagements for the firm's corporate and nonprofit clients. SKDK was acquired by Stagwell in 2015.

Before she joined the agency Rosen was managing partner at Brunswick Group, where she built the firm's Washington, DC, office. She also spent time as political director and Washington editor at The Huffington Post and ran her own independent public affairs consultancy for five years. 

In 2021, Rosen was named to PRWeek's Pride in PR list. She was also a member of PRWeek’s Power List in 2018.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Rosen is planning to continue as a CNN commentator.

Hilary Rosen to leave SKDK after more than a decade

Robinhood’s Josh Drobnyk joins Caribou as VP of communications

Robinhood’s Josh Drobnyk joins Caribou as VP of communications

Elizabeth Holmes' trial and conviction has promoted soul searching in healthcare and tech marketing and PR. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

What the Elizabeth Holmes verdict could mean for marketing

Finn Partners names Sabrina Guttman head of its global tech practice

Finn Partners names Sabrina Guttman head of its global tech practice

Tech Talk with CoverageBook CEO Gary Preston

Tech Talk with CoverageBook CEO Gary Preston

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

(Getty Images)

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Salient Global acquires data technology company ICX Media

Salient Global acquires data technology company ICX Media

What it’s really like on the ground at CES for PR pros

What it’s really like on the ground at CES for PR pros

CES 2022: Diving into the creator economy in the crypto era

CES 2022: Diving into the creator economy in the crypto era