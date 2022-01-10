Hilary Rosen to leave SKDK after more than a decade

WASHINGTON: After nearly 12 years at SKDKnickerbocker, vice chair and managing director Hilary Rosen is planning to leave the firm and agency life altogether.

Rosen told agency staff in a memo that she is planning to step away from the agency world at the end of March.

"SKDK is a wonderful place, but I am ready for something new and to rearrange my life a bit." Rosen told PRWeek. "So it was time!"

Rosen said she is planning to take on projects, continue as a CNN commentator and spend more time with her family.

Rosen joined SKDK in 2010 and has spent the last decade managing large-scale public affairs, issue advocacy and reputation management engagements for the firm's corporate and nonprofit clients. SKDK was acquired by Stagwell in 2015.

Before she joined the agency Rosen was managing partner at Brunswick Group, where she built the firm's Washington, DC, office. She also spent time as political director and Washington editor at The Huffington Post and ran her own independent public affairs consultancy for five years.

In 2021, Rosen was named to PRWeek's Pride in PR list. She was also a member of PRWeek’s Power List in 2018.