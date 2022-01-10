Robinhood’s Josh Drobnyk joins Caribou as VP of communications

WASHINGTON: Automotive payment and insurance company Caribou has hired Josh Drobnyk as VP of communications, a newly created role.

Drobnyk will oversee all areas of communications for Caribou, including corporate, internal and policy communications. He will also hold a position on the company's management team. Drobnyk will report to SVP of marketing Blair Staunton and will work closely with director of corporate communications Margo Van Ness.

“As Caribou continues to grow and scale in order to deliver on our mission to save everyday consumers as much money as possible on their vehicle payments, including loans and insurance, it is an important time for us to establish a communications function that is equipped and able to serve and keep up with the demand of the business,” said CEO Kevin Bennett in an email. “Additionally, this function will provide consistent and relevant information, messages and content to employees, customers, media, partners and the investor community amidst our rapid growth.”

Caribou will continue to develop its communications function over the next year, he added.

Drobnyk has joined Caribou after serving as VP of corporate relations and communications at financial services company Robinhood, where he was on-boarded as the company prepared for an IPO. Robinhood went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in October 2021.

Last year, Robinhood came under scrutiny after it restricted stock purchases of several “meme stocks” due to the Reddit-driven trading frenzy around GameStop. The event led to nearly 100,000 one-star reviews on Apple’s App Store hours after Robinhood delisting the stock.

Drobnyk has also worked at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Treasury Department during the Obama administration.

He said his role at Caribou is an opportunity to help a company build its communications function from scratch.

“Caribou is in a really strong position to help build an entire category. Most people aren't aware you can refinance your auto loan and save a lot of money in the process, so we're going to start telling that story and building the team to help do so,” he says.

Caribou, which aims to make auto loan refinancing a simpler process via partnerships with credit unions and community banks, was incubated by QED Investors. It is backed by Goldman Sachs, Moderne Ventures and Motley Fool Ventures, among others.