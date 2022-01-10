Finn Partners names Sabrina Guttman head of its global tech practice

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has hired Sabrina Guttman as head of its global technology practice.

In her new role, Guttman is tasked with developing and growing the agency’s business and reputation in the tech industry while being a strategic counselor for current and future clients. She will report to CEO Peter Finn.

"Finn Partners is at an interesting point in its growth trajectory where my experience working with larger technology brands could add value and help grow the business," Guttman said, adding that her biggest focus in the new year is mentoring and recruiting, and Finn Partners is actively hiring.

Guttman's appointment comes as the agency’s tech practice has seen significant business growth with annual fees of about $40 million. In July, Finn Partners acquired tech PR firm Barokas Communications, expanding the agency's ability to work with early stage, emerging and high-growth technology companies.

"Technology is one of our largest practice areas and continues to grow at a rapid pace," said Finn in a statement. "With more than 25 years of communications experience, having worked on both the agency and client side, [Guttman] has the skills to take our award-winning technology practice to new heights."

Guttman joins Finn Partners from Palo Alto-based global venture capital firm Next47, where she led global marketing communications and was responsible for Next47’s brand reputation, driving executive visibility, managing media relations in the U.S. and Europe and providing communications counsel to the firm’s portfolio of technology startups.

After seven years as an in-house communicator, Guttman said she was drawn to the people at Finn Partners who are "not only very smart and smart and accomplished, but also very kind and respectful."

"I really missed the camaraderie, teamwork and pace of agency life," she said. "There’s something incredibly rewarding about working as a team to develop creative new campaigns that benefit a client’s business."

Before Next47, Guttman was VP of strategic communications for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and served as U.S. technology practice leader and global client leader at Burson-Marsteller (now BCW). In her 25 years working in tech communications, she led campaigns for Dell, HP, IBM, SAP and Sun Microsystems.