ING Media recruits former EG editor-in-chief amid management shake-up

Damian Wild – currently director of market development at EG (formerly Estates Gazette), and a former publisher of the title – will start as managing director of ING Media in the summer. At that point, current MD and founder Leanne Tritton will become executive chair – the role currently held by Tony Danaher, who will step into an advisory position.

In addition, director Dominic Morgan will be promoted to executive director in the management restructure, which is intended to facilitate the agency’s next phase of growth.

ING Media became a fully employee-owned business in 2021, with 100 per cent of the shares now held in an Employee Ownership Trust on behalf of all staff.

Tritton said: “One of the key responsibilities of the leadership team, alongside our transition into a fully employee-owned business, has been to manage a sustainable succession plan that puts ING Media in a position to reach our full growth potential and secure our future for decades to come.

“We believe Damian has the skill set and proven track record to lead the business, but also a value system that is completely aligned with ING Media’s.”

Wild added: “The next decade will see the built environment undergo profound change. ESG responsibilities, digital, data and tech disruption and an urgent need to better connect with stakeholders only elevates the need for effective, purposeful communication. Having seen Leanne, Tony, Dominic and the rest of the ING Media team operate over many years, I know there is no better business to help the built environment rise to the challenge.”

Based in London's Shoreditch, ING Media was listed 80th in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table published last year, with revenue in the 2020 calendar year of £3.5m. It currently employs about 40 staff.