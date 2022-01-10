We Are Social makes senior strategy promotions

Former chief strategy officer Mobbie Nazir moves to the role of global chief strategy officer, while her previous position is taken by Harvey Cossell, who was We Are Social's group head of strategy.

Nazir, who joined the socially-led creative agency in 2014 from ad agency JWT, will be charged with business strategy and growth among global clients, as well as building the agency’s strategic and insights capabilities across the network, We Are Social said.

She will continue to report to UK chief executive Jim Coleman and work closely with Nathan McDonald, the co-founder and group chief executive.

In his expanded role Cossell will lead "the charge on how to future-proof the UK business while highlighting strategic opportunities for clients", the group stated. He joined We Are Social in 2016 as head of strategy.

Coleman said: “Having two such brilliant strategic minds as Mobbie and Harvey under one roof seems too good to be true. Together they bring untold value to our strategic offering, globally and domestically, and these promotions are both very well deserved. Mobbie is now officially stepping into the global role she has been caretaking for some time, while Harvey is taking over her UK responsibilities which, being the unstoppable force he is, I know will come naturally to him.

“These promotions fortify We Are Social’s role as a strategic powerhouse and I am incredibly proud to be going into 2022 with Mobbie and Harvey at the helm.”

The agency's UK business currently employs 211 people. Its clients include Disney, Netflix, Adidas, Vodafone and Samsung.

Last year, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and investment fund CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) jointly agreed to buy a majority stake in We Are Social parent company BlueFocus International.