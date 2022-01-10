Former Birley Clubs comms chief joins agency

In her new role as agency director, Laura Schofield (pictured) will lead all client PR strategy and execution at The Cast, whose clients include Boss, Sports Direct and Jack Wills. The agency was founded in 2018 by Rogers, who was previously associate director at Mission Media.

While at Birley Clubs, Schofield was included in the PRWeek UK Power Book list of the 10 most influential people in hospitality luxury comms. She oversaw comms for venues including Annabel’s, Mark’s Club and Harry’s Bar.

Prior to that, she was group account director at The Communications Store, where she worked on brands across the food and beverages, travel, luxury goods, fashion and design sectors. Other previous roles include head of PR for the Gordon Ramsay Group.

Schofield said: "I was drawn to The Cast due to their exciting approach, their tenacity and ability to get things done. They are a young company that reflects the modern style of agency born over the last couple of years: agile, creative and ultimately driven to produce meaningful results for their clients."