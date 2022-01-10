APCO London names deputy MDs

Director Will Browne has also been promoted to a new role as head of London operations, and Amy Wendholt becomes head of positioning for London, in addition to her existing role as head of global new business.

Lebor's most recent role at APCO London has been managing the Strategy & Campaigns team. She previously worked for APCO Worldwide in New York. Prior to APCO, Lebor worked for the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, where she focused on communications for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Short was most recently global lead of APCO’s Learning & Education practice and co-lead of APCO’s Technology practice in Europe. He joined the agency in 2016 from Camargue.

APCO said that as deputy managing directors, Lebor and Short will focus on "delivering innovative solutions for clients, deploying an integrated approach across services and disciplines, and growing the London team".

Roi Feder, managing director of APCO’s London office, said: “We are living in an era of fast-paced societal, technological and economic change and our clients expect our teams to bring innovative and out-of-the-box thinking to the challenges they face. Daniella and Tom bring a dynamic approach to leadership that constant change requires and I am thrilled to have them at the helm of our business.”

Feder has held the MD role on a permanent basis since last year, having been interim managing director following the departure of Steve Earl in June 2020.

PRWeek reported last week that former APCO Worldwide UK deputy managing director Polly Kennedy had joined Highgate, the advisory firm founded in 2020 by political and business strategist and APCO alumnus Thomas Eymond-Laritaz.