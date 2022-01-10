Bakery chain Bread Ahead hires PR agency for UK and Middle East expansion

The win is the first for Hunter's UK operation since the arrival of Daisy Pack from Citizen Relations as the managing director of its London office last autumn.

The influencer-friendly baker Bread Ahead, which launched in London's Borough Market in 2013 and now has seven UK sites, turned to Hunter to build its presence in the UK and in the Middle East.

Pack, who took on her current role with a brief to win more UK-based food and beverage clients, said Hunter would take advantage of the pandemic 'baking boom' to promote Bread Ahead’s “unique” proposition.

“Our talented team will nurture the recently rediscovered love of home baking adopted during the pandemic in a way that is unique to Bread Ahead,” she said.

“With a focus on the brand’s ‘traditional with an innovative twist’ approach, we’ll create newsworthy moments that align with the interests and values of the Bread Ahead audience and earn attention for all the right reasons.”

Bread Ahead founder Matthew Jones said it was targeting expansion in the Middle East following a successful time at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which had “highlighted the demand in the Middle East, driving our expansion plans in the region".

“Hunter London’s specialist sector knowledge, paired with its global expertise, will help us transcend boarders with a consistent tone and message.”

New York-based Hunter, which specialises in food and drink, was founded in 1989 and opened its London office in 2015. It also has clients across the health and beauty, home and lifestyle, travel and hospitality, retail, tech and fashion sectors. Clients include Amazon, Diageo and Johnson & Johnson.

Hunter is part of the listed Stagwell group and employs about 200 people globally.