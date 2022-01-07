Salient Global acquires data technology company ICX Media

LAS VEGAS: Salient Global has acquired data technology company ICX Media, making the announcement at CES 2022 on Friday.

ICX comes with patented technology that leverages data science and artificial intelligence to guide strategy through media buys, data-driven storytelling and co-branding campaigns.

ICX uses the data to create rich profiles, which characterize each profile by demographic, psychographic, sentiment, interest, online behavior, cultural and other CCPA-compliant data markers.

The goal is to offer CMOs and communications professionals services to not only securely manage their data, but enrich it for measurable growth, according to Salient founder and CEO Bryan Specht.

ICX and its proprietary technology will be a major contributor to Salient Synapse, a suite of data products designed to simplify complex data sources for Salient clients. By using zero- and first-part customer data sets, Salient's clients can bypass traditional third-party cookie performance, which is a draw in an increasingly “cookieless” future.

In a statement, ICX founder and chairman Michael Avon, who is also managing partner of growth equity firm ABS Capital Partners, said it is a “powerful combination” of Salient’s strategic, creative and customer experience services with ICX’s IP.

“ICX has had success in programmatic and media channels, but this partnership unlocks significant new growth with Salient and its agencies,” he said.

The Salient network also includes recently acquired experience and innovation firm Timecraft and earned creative agency Honeymoon, which was launched in November.

Specht debuted Salient Global in October 2021 after starting advisory firm Salient Group Ventures in early 2020.