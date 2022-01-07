LV= General Insurance hires consumer PR agency

The retained account covers PR, content and social media. The remit is to "inject personality and punch" into earned and owned communications across the LV= General insurance portfolio, Engine Mischief said.

PRWeek reported in November that the insurer was holding a pitch for its consumer PR account, which took place at the end of last year.

LV= General Insurance, which was bought by Allianz and became part of its business in January 2020, is one of the biggest personal insurers in the UK with about seven million customers.

Charlotte Rae, head of customer experience at LV= General Insurance, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Mischief, who it’s clear really understood our brand, the brief and our goals. We were looking for a partner who could really bring energy, experience and imagination to our communications and content, building upon a brand that’s worked hard to be trusted and loved by its customers, and we believe we’ve found that in Mischief."

Mischief managing director Greg Jones said: "In addition to a quality product and excellent service, what really struck us about this brief is that LV= is an insurer with a heart. So, we delighted to partner with them to revamp their comms and content work, applying to the creative flair we are known for to a category that gets nowhere near enough love."