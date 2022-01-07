Ricky Gervais bench, PizzaExpress vegan playlist, BrewDog SAD AF – Campaigns round-up

Netflix, 'Benches of Hope'

Twenty-five park benches have been installed permanently across the UK in a campaign to promote the third series of After Life on Netflix. The campaign is a collaboration with mental health charity Calm. Each of the 'Benches of hope' is inscribed with a quotation from the show – “Hope is everything” – inviting people to take a moment to think or connect with someone. After Life stars Ricky Gervais as Tony Johnson, a journalist coping with grief following the death of his wife. Johnson often takes solace talking to Anne, who also lost her life partner, on a bench at a local graveyard. Made By Blah is behind the campaign.

PizzaExpress, ‘Plant-based Pop’ playlist

PizzaExpress has announced that all of its pizzerias in the UK will play “vegan-only music” for the rest of this month, marking Veganuary. The pizza chain has put together a ‘plant-based pop’ playlist of vegan artists, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Anderson Paak. No songs containing any references to animal products are included. PizzaExpress has also announced 19-year-old vegan artist and rising star Asha Gold as the next musician to star in 'Behind the Base', its interview series with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

BrewDog, SAD AF

Mental-health movement #IAMWHOLE has partnered with BrewDog to create an alcohol-free beer, SAD AF. Encouraging social connection and to raise vital funds for male mental-health research, the beer is promoted by an online video created by Taylor Herring. Featuring Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens, and other celebrities such as Danny Dyer and John Simm, the 90-second spot was produced by Spirit Media.

Mighty, hot chocolate vending machine

Free samples of plant-based hot chocolate were dispensed to passers-by from a giant vending machine on London’s South Bank Observation Point on Monday (17 January) in a campaign by plant-based milk alternative brand Mighty. It was timed to coincide with ‘Blue Monday’, which is dubbed by some as the most depressing day of the year and used as a hook by some brands to promote their products. The hot chocolate was made with Mighty's new M.LKOLOGY range, which it says looks, tastes and acts like dairy milk.

The North Face and Gucci, Francis Bourgeois

The North Face and Gucci have released a collaborative video created by global multimedia streetwear and lifestyle brand Highsnobiety. The one-minute online film features TikTok star and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois, showcasing the brands' outdoorwear. Bourgeois is seen as a train conductor in the spot, which highlights the clothing's logo prints and 80s- and 90s-inspired styles.

Irn-Bru and UberEats, 'Burns By Bru'

Scottish soft drink brand Irn-Bru has partnered with UberEats to launch its first ‘restaurant' – Burns By Bru – to deliver food to customers this Burns Night. It will deliver suppers to homes across Edinburgh and Glasgow from Friday 21 to Tuesday 25 January. On the menu is haggis nuggets with a spiced Irn-Bru chutney, fried neeps and tatties and a mac ’n’ cheese pie with a ‘Bru-glazed’ bacon crumble. All are delivered with a can of Irn-Bru with a whisky chocolate mousse to follow. A vegan option is also available. Irn-Bru will donate the full cost of every meal (£5) to food banks across the two cities.

Oatly, ‘The New Norm&Al Show'

A YouTube series starring puppets is the focus of a new campaign for oat drink brand Oatly. Called ‘The New Norm&Al Show', the mini-series of five episodes – each lasting between two and five minutes – features two oat drink carton puppets named Norm & Al. They are shown trying to navigate the shift to plant-based eating. The series, which launched on 17 January on YouTube and Oatly.com, will be supported by out-of-home, digital and sampling activities. It has been billed as Oatly's biggest UK campaign to date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Steps flashmob

A flashmob featuring 1990s and 2000s pop band Steps is the focus of a new campaign to promote the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable phone, which is available to purchase on O 2 . The event was staged at The O 2 in London and the campaign aims to target millennials who treasure fond memories from the 'noughties' in an attempt to recruit this audience to the updated phone. VCCP London and Girl&Bear are behind the campaign.

Fitbit, #WhatsStrongWithYou

Fitbit is working with double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington for #WhatsStrongWithYou, a campaign to challenge people in the UK to set their strong commitments for 2022. As part of the campaign, Fitbit aims to crowdsource definitions of “strong” from people across the UK and Ireland. Until Monday 24 February, for every strong commitment shared by people tagging Fitbit’s Facebook and Instagram channels and using #WhatsStrongWithYou, the poster will have a chance to win a Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense.

Bother, Big Brother ’ s Brian vs Big Bother Brain

Shook has launched a new creative campaign for shopping service Bother. In it Big Brother winner-turned TV presenter Brian Dowling – famous for getting into bother with shopping tasks in the Big Brother house – take on the brand’s ‘Brain’ in a shopping challenge. New research reveals Brits spend eight and a half months of their lives in a supermarket, with the biggest bugbears including long queues, other customers getting too close and spending more than 20 minutes driving to the supermarket and back, only to find you forgot something you went to buy.

Carex, 'Life’s a handful'

PZ Cussons-owned hand hygiene brand Carex has launched a campaign created by Fold7. Highlighting the product’s ability to give users two-hour protection between washes, the activity spans TV, social media and other online channels, with media planning and buying by Wavemaker. A 40-second film, directed by Matt Lensk through Arts & Sciences, depicts family members dealing with situations such as changing a baby's nappy.

Springer Nature Group, ‘Story Source’

A new campaign for publishing and technology business Springer Nature Group is intended to highlight the power of storytelling from research pioneers across the globe. The ‘Story Source’ campaign uses video and animation in an attempt to bring the stories to life, from paleontology in Egypt and oil-well methane leaks in the US. Creative agency Designhouse is behind the campaign.